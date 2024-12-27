Food trends 2025: Shaun Rankin on his ‘less is more’ approach

Shaun Rankin, shares his perspective on 2025 food trends

The latest in our series of articles about food trends: 2025 is all about simplicity, reckon’s one of Yorkshire’s prolific cooks

Shaun Rankin, chef patron of Michelin starred North Yorkshire restaurant Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, is the latest culinary mind to share his thoughts on the food trends likely to pervade the capital in the new year. At Grantley Hall, Rankin works with locally sourced ingredients to create ever-changing best of British menus.

What will be the most prominent restaurant trend in 2025?

2025 will be the year for pairing back dishes – refining the style and presentation but with more emphasis on iconic ingredients and techniques. The demand for experiential dining will still be there, but I do think ‘less is more’ will attract the intrigue and capture people’s imagination.

Which will be the most exciting part of the capital in 2025?

Since luxury travel is only set to grow in 2025, the most exciting food and drink scene in London right now has to be Mayfair & St James’s. The area is already packed with some of London’s most famous hotels like The Dorchester, Claridge’s and The Ritz, each housing some exceptional restaurants, but it’s also great to see standalone venues from the likes of Jason Atherton, with Sael & Little Social opening too.

What is the one dish you want to get rid of next year?

Following on from ‘pairing back’ the menu, next year is a chance for us to move away from anything dipped or sprayed. As much as they elevate the look of any dessert or petit four, we’re excited to try some new ideas – not forgetting our seasonal ethos which is the core of everything on our menu.

Why should we visit Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall next year?

We’ve got lots of exciting plans in the pipeline for evolving the Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall story in 2025 – think beautifully seasonal dishes and an exciting growing plan for our kitchen garden which as a guest, you will be able to experience for yourself once again. Grantley Hall is also an exceptional place to stay if five-star luxury is your preference and for me there’s no better place it could be than North Yorkshire.

