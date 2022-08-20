Cyclene chef Theo Clench reveals where he eats when he’s not cooking

Theo Clench trained in Brighton before moving to London to work at a host of Michelin starred restaurants including Trinity, Clove Club and Portland.

He then became executive chef at Fitzrovia’s West African restaurant Akoko. His next challenge is the soon to open Cycene restaurant within Shoreditch’s Blue Mountain School. The restaurant focuses on Eastern Asian and Australasian food and is based around one single menu, served across ten courses, which adapts with the seasons.

Clench tells us where he eats in London when he’s not at work.

Kurisu Omakase

One of the sushi plates at the Brixton restaurant

Run by Chris Restrepo out of his mother’s restaurant Ichiban Sushi in Brixton, Kurisu Omakase seats just eight people an evening. It’s a great night out – high quality sushi with a twist, lots of theatre and a guaranteed laugh. You’ll find top quality ingredients and great technique.

Bistro Union

The interiors at Bistro Union

This is the perfect neighbourhood restaurant in Clapham, run by Trinity chef Adam Byatt . You’ll find top quality, ingredient-led cooking, great service and a relaxed atmosphere. I’ve always had a fantastic time here, whether it’s a midweek date night or a Sunday lunch.

The Grill at The Dorchester

The opulent dining room at The Grill

Run by Tom Booton and his team, this restaurant is set in the iconic Dorchester hotel. The menu is made up of modern British dishes with a little twist. It’s always fun to sit at the pudding bar afterwards and watch the chefs prepare your dessert. There’s a relaxed atmosphere here and the service is always brilliant.

Allegra

Inventive cooking at Allegra

Clever and inventive cooking by Patrick Powell and his team, set inside the Stratford hotel. Expect very tasty dishes and great value for money. Try to go on a Wednesday for the tasting menu of all the dishes in development in the kitchen – it’s always fun to try what the chefs are working on.

Hide

Hide restaurant opposite Green Park

You always find solid cooking at Hide, which is all about seasonal produce. It’s the baby of driven and inventive chefs Oli Dabbous and Josh Angus. I generally prefer Hide Below, which is slightly less formal. It’s a fantastic place to sit and watch the world go by while browsing the insane wine list.

