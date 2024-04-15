The Woolf’s Kitchen founder on her favourite London restaurants

Hot sauce and chilli oil entrepreneur Dominique Woolf of The Woolf’s Kitchen shares the places she eats in London on her days off.

FARANG

This buzzy restaurant in Highbury run by chef-owner Sebby Holmes serves stunning modern Thai dishes. Every time I go I’m blown away by how brilliant it all is – the flavour combinations are incredible. I still dream of their prawn ‘miang’ – the seafood topped with seasonal fruits and salted peanuts encased in a betel leaf and coated in a sweet, salty tamarind sauce.

SUPAWAN

Another fantastic Thai restaurant, with a southern Thai influence thanks to Phuket-born owner Wichet Khongphoon. The smell transports me to Thailand and I always know I’m going to leave full and happy. The menu features recognisable dishes and lesser-known ones like Yum Khao Tod – a rice salad with peanuts, herbs and the zingiest, punchiest dressing.

SPEEDBOAT BAR

I like to pride myself in my chilli-eating abilities, but I may have met my match in Speedboat Bar – in the best possible way! Founded by chef Luke Farrell, the restaurant takes influence from Bangkok’s Chinatown with a compact menu of unfamiliar, exciting dishes. Every plate I tried packed a glorious punch with spicy, salty, sour and sweet flavours all coming at me.

TOMO PIZZERIA

Based in Hornsey, north London, this Italian has been one of my favourite local restaurants since it opened over 15 years ago. Family-friendly and reasonably priced, their pizzas are always excellent, as are their array of other dishes including gamberoni – large prawns in a gorgeous bisque sauce – and the calamari fritti con zucchini, which my kids inhale the second they arrive.

SEN VIET

I love this hidden gem tucked away in the back streets of King’s Cross. This fantastic Vietnamese restaurant is one of my favourite cheap eats in London. My Vietnamese friend Vy took me there, which is just as well, as I would never have otherwise known about it. Unassuming to look at, both inside and out, Sen Viet has a constant turnaround of tables – and for good reason. Vy told me this food is as authentic as it gets, and not only that, but the prices are unbelievable. The lotus stem salad and coconut chicken curry are stunning.

Dominique’s new book, The Asian Pantry, will be out in June and is available to pre-order now

