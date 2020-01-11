Where to watch Super Bowl 2020 in London

With Super Bowl LIV just four weeks away, it’s time to start thinking about where to watch this year’s NFL finale.

Assuming you are unable to make the trip to Miami for the 2 February, here are the options available to those looking for somewhere in London to spend the night.

Greenwood, Victoria

There are few places better to watch live sport than at the Greenwood sports bar, which boosts numerous large plasma screens.

Tickets start from £20 and guarantee entry until 9pm. You will also get three bottles of beer and a burger for your ticket, but no seats are guaranteed.

To find out more or book a table, check out their website.

The Grand, Clapham

Heading further south, The Grand in Clapham offers a giant 24ft screen, which it claims makes it the biggest screening of the 54th edition of the Super Bowl.

There are also eight other screens and private boxes available for hire.

Ticket prices start from £10, depending on whether you just want to guarantee entry or a seat as well.

There will be American-style snacks available and DJs providing pre and post-match entertainment.

Roadhouse, Covent Garden

If central London is your preferred destination, then this US-style bar could be the one for you.

With 13 well-sized screens and a food menu specifically designed for Super Bowl night it offers everything you could need.

Tickets are slightly more expensive at £25 and you will need to book a table if you want to guarantee a seat, where a minimum spend will apply.

This year there will also be musical bingo to keep the crowd entertained between quarters.

Skylight, Tobacco Dock

East London’s rooftop bar, Skylight, will be showing the action on its indoor levels after it closes at 11pm.

It will also have ping pong, air hockey tables and live DJs to provide entertainment until the match begins.

Tickets cover entry only and don’t include a seat, but they are slightly more affordable than some competitors, starting from £3.

Leyton Star, Leyton

Another East End location and the Leyton Star is pulling out all the stops for this one.

The pub will be offering wings and hotdogs, red cups, drinking games and other entertainment to create a truly American party.

Tickets are only £5 and include your first drink and popcorn.

Broadleaf, The City

If you are looking for something closer to the City, then the Broadleaf will be broadcasting America’s biggest sporting event across its screens.

Tickets cost £20 but will get you three pints and a burger on top of entry.

The Long Arm Pub and Brewery, Finsbury

Slightly outside the Square Mile, the Long Arm Pub and Brewery is situated near to Liverpool Street station and will be showing the event on two huge projector screens.

There will be a number of other screens around the venue and the pub will be charging £10 a ticket.

While food isn’t included, the pub does specialise in craft beer which comes in steins.