25% off for 25 years: British Airways Marks its Silver Anniversary at London City Airport with 25% off Flights and the Hospitality Industry Joins to Celebrate

British Airways today marks 25 years of flying the UK flag to and from London City Airport. To mark this milestone, customers can enjoy up to 25% off selected winter city break routes such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Nice together with 25% off London hotel stays.

Customers booking flights before 11 November 2024, and travelling before 31 March 2025, can enjoy the rich architecture of Barcelona from £52 each way, or fine Italian cuisine of Florence from £57 each way. Those looking to cycle around Amsterdam can book flights from £77 each way, or immerse themselves in Berlin’s nightlife from £64 each way.

To mark the occasion, Blue Orchid Hospitality, a private collection of award-winning hotels, apartments and residences in central London, is honouring British Airways commitment to keeping people moving and enhancing London’s travel options by offering guests 25% off London accommodation.

This limited-time accommodation offer is available for bookings made before 11 November 2024, for stays from 2 January to 31 March 2025, and applies to a range of room categories at the award-winning Tower Suites, one- and two-bedroom apartments at Tower Residences, both a short distance from London City airport together with family rooms and apartments at the newly renovated The Wellington hotel in Westminster. Simply apply the code BAC25 on checkout at https://www.blueorchid.com/ to redeem.

On 5 November 1999, British Airways’ Manchester-based franchise partner British Regional Airlines started a three per day weekday operation from Sheffield to London City. Since then, more than 27 million customers have flown on British Airways livery to and from the capital’s most central airport.

BA Cityflyer, British Airways’ London City-based subsidiary, began flying from London City in 2003 and has since flown to more than 50 destinations across Europe. Cities such as Frankfurt and Geneva have been some of the longest-serving routes, with Edinburgh the most flown-to destination, closely followed by Glasgow, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Today, BA Cityflyer is the largest airline flying from London City Airport and flies direct to 26 short-haul destinations – the furthest of which is Mykonos.

BA Cityflyer’s CEO Tom Stoddart commented:

“Not only is London City easily accessible from across the city, but it’s a quick and seamless journey through the airport, from check-in to gate in 20 minutes. We’re proud to offer this experience to our customers and reaching this quarter-century milestone is a testament to our team’s hard work in growing our operation over the years.”

Blue Orchid Hospitality is a private collection of luxury independent hotels, apartments, residences and state-of-the-art event spaces carefully combined with vibrant restaurants and bars, all located in the heart of London. Whether you’re in search of central London hotel suites, independent living in sumptuous apartments or elegant residences, Blue Orchid can satisfy the most discerning guests in a broad range of award-winning properties.

Tony Matharu, founder Chairman of Blue Orchid Hospitality, commented:

“We are delighted to celebrate British Airways’, the UK flag carrier, 25-year milestone of flying to London City Airport. Our capital city and its businesses, including Blue Orchid Hospitality, are reliant on a mobile population and British Airway’s prominent position at the capital’s most central airport allows travellers easy access into our global city’s renowned businesses, arts, theatre, and hospitality offering. We greatly value our partnership with British Airways Cityflyer and to join their 25-year celebrations.”

The airline’s flights from the East London airport are operated today by its subsidiary airline, BA Cityflyer.

Tracey Gani, BA Cityflyer’s Compliance Manager, a cabin crew on British Regional Airline’s flights to London City Airport 25 years ago commented:

“It was an honour to serve on board the Sheffield to London City Airport service 25 years ago and it’s amazing to see how far we have come since then as an airline. I have worked across many BA Cityflyer teams since starting my career as cabin crew and am proud to have played my part in its history.”

Accommodation Offer Further Details

Offer applies to flexible rates on the Blue Orchid website only, on selected room categories and includes options for room-only or breakfast-inclusive stays. Room categories the offer applies to:

Tower Suites (Executive Suites, Signature Suites, One Bedroom Apartments)

(Executive Suites, Signature Suites, One Bedroom Apartments) Tower Residences (City View Apartment, Tower View Apartment)

(City View Apartment, Tower View Apartment) The Wellington hotel (Family Rooms & Apartments)

Redeeming instructions:

1. Visit https://www.blueorchid.com/

2. Select hotel and dates

3. Select room types and number of rooms on any available flexible rate (full rate will display)

4. Proceed to “BOOK NOW”

5. Enter Promo Code BAC25. Click on “APPLY”

6. The discounted rate will appear on your checkout screen

7. Continue and complete your booking

For more information, visit https://www.blueorchid.com/ or contact the reservations team at reservations@blueorchid.com.