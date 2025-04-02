What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

London Gears Up for a Spectacular Marathon Season

London is set to welcome thousands of runners and spectators as two of its most iconic races — the London Landmarks Half Marathon and the London Marathon—return to the capital this month. These events not only celebrate athletic endurance but also highlight the city’s historic charm and vibrant community spirit, whilst adding to London’s economic recovery.

London Landmarks Half Marathon: A Run Through History

Taking place this weekend, the London Landmarks Half Marathon offers a unique running experience, guiding participants through some of the capital’s most famous sites. Unlike other races, this event is designed to showcase London’s hidden history, with entertainment, music, and storytelling along the way.

Runners will pass iconic landmarks such as St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Tower of London, and Big Ben, making it a breathtaking tour of the city while raising millions for a variety of charities. With thousands of runners taking part, the atmosphere promises to be electric, blending fitness, history, and philanthropy into one unforgettable experience.

The race is organised by Tommy’s, the UK’s leading pregnancy charity dedicated to funding research into miscarriage, premature birth, and stillbirth, while also providing vital support for parents. Since its inception, the LLHM has helped raise millions of pounds for Tommy’s and other charitable causes, making a real difference to families across the country.

Beyond its charitable impact, the LLHM also provides a significant boost to London’s economy. The event attracts thousands of participants and spectators, filling hotels, restaurants, and local businesses with tourism spending surging during the race weekend.

LLHMs recognises the opportunity for local businesses with the increased footfall on the city’s streets and promote their 48 Hours in London campaign: a cumulation of offers, exclusive discounts together with guidance on exciting activities and must visit spots for you take advantage of whilst in London. Whether it’s a free drink at Tiffin Tree, 50% off at Bar Salsa or 10% off a deep tissue massage at Adamo; if you’re in London this weekend, check out llhm.co.uk/48-hours-london.

London Marathon: The Ultimate Endurance Challenge

Read more What’s on April 2025 in London

One of the world’s most prestigious long-distance races, the London Marathon, is set to take over the city on 27 April. This 26.2-mile route starts in Greenwich and takes runners through London’s most famous streets before finishing at The Mall, near Buckingham Palace.

The marathon is known for its diverse mix of elite athletes, amateur runners, and charity participants, all striving to complete the course while raising funds for charitable causes.

Since its launch in 1981, the London Marathon has raised over £1 billion for charity, making it one of the largest annual fundraising events in the world.

The race also has an immense economic impact on London, generating an estimated £100 million annually for the city’s economy. With tens of thousands of visitors arriving from across the UK and beyond, the influx of spending on accommodation, transport, food, and shopping creates a major boost for businesses.

Both races are not just about running — they are a testament to the city’s community spirit and economic vitality. Each year, the events raise millions for charities, with runners donning creative costumes and running in memory of loved ones or for causes close to their hearts. At the same time, they drive tourism, create jobs, and bring a surge of revenue to businesses across London.

With live music, enthusiastic crowds, and the stunning backdrop of London’s landmarks, both the London Landmarks Half Marathon and the London Marathon promise to be highlights of the city’s sporting calendar. Whether you’re running, cheering from the sidelines, or following the action from home, these events capture the heart, resilience, and economic power of London like no other.

Make a weekend of it with the 48 Hour exclusive offers together with specially curated packages from London based hotels. From late check out to spa credit at hotels such as Blue Orchid’s, conveniently located for easy access to the marathon route and London’s top attractions including the Tower of London, Tower Bridge, London Eye, Big Ben and more; they’ve got your covered.