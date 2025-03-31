What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s on April 2025 in London

From Easter celebrations to immersive historical exhibitions, there’s a captivating experience waiting for you this April 2025 in London. See Central London Alliance’s guide below and start planning your April adventures today, whether it’s during the lunch hour, after work or on weekends, there’s some of the exciting events and activities happening in London this April.

Arts, Culture, and Exhibitions

Black Sound London

Now – 19 July

Trace the evolution of British Black music at the Barbican’s free Black Sound London exhibition. Featuring rare records, photos, and films, it spans from the Southern Syncopated Orchestra to Central Cee. Plus, contribute your memories at Heritage Collection Days.

Location: Barbican Music Library

Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition

Now – 29 June

This exhibition provides visitors with a technologically advanced and deeply engaging experience of ancient Egyptian history, particularly focusing on the world of Pharaoh Tutankhamun. During this exhibition, experience a 360-degree VR tour of the afterlife, witness a world-premiere mummification hologram, and explore interactive digital “metaverse” walk-throughs of the Valley of the Kings.

Learn more about the exhibition at www.excel.london/whats-on/tutankhamun-the-immersive-exhibition

Location: ExCel London at 1 Western Gateway, E16 1XL

Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience

Now – September, 11:00 – 19:00

Experience a real Martian invasion in London at Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds Immersive. Explore 24 breath-taking scenes and see 300-foot Martian Fighting Machines brought to life – all set to Jeff Wayne’s iconic score! With live actors, 3D immersive sound, holographic projections, virtual reality and realistic physical sensations – you’re not just watching, you’re right inside the action.

For tickets, visit https://thewaroftheworldsimmersive.com/

Location: 56 Leadenhall Street, London, EC3A 2BJ

Young Master Builders: Roman Londinium in Bricks

8 April – 9 April, 10:00 – 16:00

Experience Roman history in a whole new way! This isn’t just a workshop; it’s a chance to build a giant mosaic and replica artefact with The Brick Consultant, using real Roman treasures as your guide. Discover the stories behind coins, keys, and more, then explore the Roman Temple of Mithras. Don’t just learn about history, build it!

Location: London Mithraeum Bloomberg SPACE, EC4N 8AA

Kids Easter Holiday Workshops

8 April – 18 April

If your kids love cartoons and drawing, they’ll love The Cartoon Museum’s Easter holidays workshops. Everything from Manga to Comic Strips and Superheroes there’s something for all comics fans. Plus they will be joined by Hugh Raine on the 16 April – creator of the Betty and Yeti series as seen in the Beano to celebrate his new graphic novel Betty and Yeti: Friends at First Fart.

For more information and to book tickets visit here.

Location The Cartoon Museum, 63 Wells Street, Fitzrovia, London. W1A 3AE

The Edwardians: Age of Elegance Exhibition

11 April – 23 November 2025

Opening 11 April, The Edwardians: Age of Elegance will explore the lives and tastes of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, and King George V and Queen Mary. The exhibition will bring together more than 300 items – almost half on display for the first time – including fashion, jewellery, paintings, photographs, books, sculpture and ceramics.

Read more on this exhibition by clicking here

Discover more at www.rct.uk/Edwardians

Location: The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace

Vaisakhi on the Square 2025

19 April, 12:00-18:00

Experience the heart of Sikh culture! Enjoy vibrant music, dance, and live shows, witness the thrilling Gatka martial art, and feel the beat of dhol drumming. Attendees can expect complimentary snacks and Indian tea, served in the tradition of langar —all are welcome!

Visit here for more information on the Trafalgar Square festival.

Location: Trafalgar Square, Westminster, WC2N 5DN

Sports

London Landmarks Half Marathon

6 April

Come out and support the runners as they take on the London course.

This marathon offers a unique 13.1-mile route through central London, showcasing the city’s most iconic landmarks. This popular race combines a scenic running experience with a strong focus on fundraising for numerous charitable causes, creating a vibrant atmosphere with enthusiastic crowds and a memorable, inspiring experience for all.

Further details of race can be seen at www.llhm.co.uk/

Location: starts at Downing Street SW1and finishes in Trafalgar Square WC2N

Rooftop Yoga at The Skyline London

26 April, 9:30am – 11am

Experience the ultimate rejuvenation with rooftop yoga and brunch, with a breath-taking panoramic view of Tower of London, the River Thames and Tower Bridge. These classes are designed to help you connect with your body, breath, and mind, and to create a sense of inner peace and harmony that you can carry with you throughout your day.

Conclude your yoga practice with a relaxing brunch, perfect for socialising, enjoying delicious food, and sharing your experiences with others. Connect with fellow yogis, unwind, and create lasting memories this April.

Book your spot today.

Location: 100 Minories, London EC3N 1LA

TCS London Marathon

27 April

A global event known for its considerable charitable fundraising and vibrant atmosphere, the London Marathon draws elite athletes and enthusiastic amateurs alike, all cheered on by the city’s spirited crowds. Be a part of the excitement!

A detailed map is available at here.

Location: starts by Greenwich Park and finishes in St. James’s Park

Seasonal

The Big Egg Hunt 2025

Now – 27 April

Brought to you by the Elephant Family, in partnership with Clarence Court, this city-wide art trail invites you to discover uniquely designed eggs across London, from the Barbican to Covent Garden to Buckingham Palace. London is now showcasing over 100 stunning, large-scale eggs, each a masterpiece by renowned figures from art, design, interiors, food, and retail. Use their FREE app called ‘The Big Egg Hunt’ app to ‘collect’ eggs, unlock prizes, and support vital Asian wildlife conservation.

Running until 27 April, the hunt culminates in an auction to raise funds for the Elephant Family.

For more information visit here.

Zoonormous Egg Hunt

5 April – 21 April

A delightful, family-friendly event that blends the excitement of an Easter egg hunt with the wonder of wildlife exploration. Participants are invited to wander through the zoo, past enclosures housing giraffes, lions, monkeys, and other fascinating creatures, while searching for hidden chocolate eggs. It’s a unique opportunity to combine the thrill of discovery with the educational experience of observing animals in their habitats.

London Zoo Tickets can be booked here.

Location: Regent’s Park, London, NW1 4RY

KIDS EAT FREE at Cento Alla Torre

5 -21 April

Treat the family this Easter! From 5 – 21 April, kids eat FREE at Cento Alla Torre. Enjoy a delicious meal and create lasting memories this Easter season (max two kids’ meals free with the purchase of one adult main meal, drinks not included).

Book now at www.centoallatorre.com and use code EASTERKIDS25 under ‘Special Requests’.

Easter Egg Expedition family activity

7, 10, 11, 12 April 2025, 10:30–15:00

April marks 200 years of the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, which is home to historic royal carriages and one of the finest working stables in existence. Over the Easter weekend, families can take an exciting Easter trail around the Mews and craft their own sparkling Easter Egg.

To book and find out more visit www.rct.uk/event/easter-egg-expedition-04-2025

Location: The Royal Mews, Buckingham Palace

Aldgate Egg Hunt 2025

10 – 21 April

Hope you’re ready for an egg-ceptional time, because the annual Aldgate FREE Egg Hunt is back for 2025! Follow a trail of nine hidden clues, each nestled within the windows of local businesses, and hatch your way to a delicious chocolate reward. Gather your colleagues, friends, and family, or take on the challenge solo, starting at the Aldgate Tap.

This delightful 30-40 minute adventure is the perfect way to enjoy the spring air and discover the hidden treasures of Aldgate on your lunch break or as a family day out.

For more information, visit https://aldgateconnect.london/aldgateegghunt/

Easter Afternoon Tea Sightseeing Bus Tour

13 – 26 April

Celebrate Easter with a one-of-a-kind London adventure! This special Afternoon Tea Bus Tour combines sightseeing with a delectable chocolate-infused afternoon tea. As you savour sandwiches, cakes, and pastries, you will be navigated through the city’s most famous landmarks such as Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, and Buckingham Palace, offering insights into London’s rich history and vibrant culture.

This delightful 90-minute journey (depending on traffic) is a wonderful Easter activity for everyone. For details and to book, visit here.

April’s packed schedule of unique events makes it the perfect time to create your own London adventure. Start planning your itinerary today and look forward to a truly memorable month tailored to your interests.