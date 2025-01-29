What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s on in London February 2025

Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening with stunning city views, a concert during fashion week, or a lively sports atmosphere, London has something for you. Explore London’s vibrant social scenes and create unforgettable memories this month. This is your guide to an exciting February in London.

Valentine’s Plans

Valentine’s Rooftop Dining at The Skyline London

Date – 14 and 15 February, 6:30pm to 10:30pm

Your Perfect Valentine’s dinner date starts with an unforgettable evening at Blue Orchid Hospitality’s exclusive rooftop venue with breath-taking panoramic views of the Tower of London and River Thames. Indulge in an exclusive experience with delectable food and drinks, an ambiance that will set your hearts ablaze and simply one of the best views in the capital. This is not just a dinner; it’s a celebration amidst the stunning London skyline.

What’s Included: Welcome Valentine cocktail, live entertainment through the evening, valentine’s three course buffet dinner, tea/coffee and access to the private venue.

Location – 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY

Book your table here, places are limited.

Tiffin Tree Valentine’s Celebration

14 – 16 February

Enjoy a complimentary glass of sparkling wine when you dine with at TIFFIN TREE between 14 – 16 February.

Celebrate a romantic culinary journey at Tiffin Tree, an authentic Indian restaurant in Westminster. Savour the flavours of the vibrant Punjabi style food and experience the tradition of the tiffin service with thoughtfully curated selection of regional delicacies, brimming with fragrant basmati rice and biryanis, rich curries, fresh vegetables, and warm, hand-rolled Indian bread. Each dish is meticulously prepared to create an unforgettable dining experience.

Reservations are essential to take advantage of this exclusive offer, so book your table here.

Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special

15 February, 9:00pm

This Valentine’s Day Special is a unique and romantic musical experience held on 15 February. It features a heart-stirring string quartet performing beloved love songs in the grandeur of Central Hall Westminster, bathed in the warm glow of candlelight. The setlist includes classics like “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “My Heart Will Go On,” creating an unforgettable atmosphere for a special Valentine’s Day celebration.

Location: Central Hall Westminster at Storey’s Gate, London, SW1H 9NH

For further details and to book tickets click here.

Sports

Super Bowl LIX Watch Party

9 February – game starts at 11:30pm

Be ready for an electrifying Super Bowl LIX experience on Sunday, 9 February. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for a fun night out, expect a lively atmosphere, delicious food, and a thrilling halftime show by Kendrick Lamar. Head to one of these spots for an amazing time filled with large screens and a true Super Bowl party atmosphere!

Sapphire Bar at Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hospitality, from 11:30pm onwards, 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY Greenwood Sports Pub and Kitchen, 170 Victoria Street in Victoria – https://www.sportlondon.com/greenwood Beechwood Sports Pub and Kitchen, 1A Principal Place in Shoreditch – https://www.sportlondon.com/beechwood 100 Wardour Street in West End– https://www.100wardourst.com/superbowl/ Clapton Hart, 231 Lower Clapton Road in Clapton – https://www.urbanpubsandbars.com/whats-on/superbowl-lix-at-the-clapton-hart

Yoga & Brunch at The Skyline London

22 February, 9:30am – 11am

Yoga, Brunch, and Breath-taking Views: Experience the ultimate rooftop rejuvenation at The Skyline London. Join experienced instructors for a class suitable for all levels with panoramic views of London’s iconic landmarks, followed by a delicious brunch.

Be sure to book your spot today here.

Location – 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY

Art & Culture

Donald Rodney: Visceral Canker Exhibition

12 February – 4 May

Whitechapel Gallery brings this major survey exhibition of the late British multi-media artist Donald Rodney (b.1961, West Bromwich; d.1998, London) to London.

Visceral Canker encompasses the majority of Rodney’s surviving works from 1982 to 1997, including large-scale oil pastels on X-rays, kinetic and animatronic sculptures as well as his sketchbooks and rare archival materials. The exhibition showcases the extraordinary breadth and influence of Rodney’s work, confirming him as a vital figure in British art, and introducing him to a new generation of audiences

Location: Whitechapel Gallery at 77 – 82 Whitechapel High Street, E1 7QX

Opening times: Tuesday – Sunday, 11am – 6pm; Thursdays, 11am – 9pm

Link for more information: https://www.whitechapelgallery.org/exhibitions/donald-rodney/

London Fashion Week

20 – 24 February

London Fashion Week (LFW) 2025 runs from 20-24 February, showcasing the latest collections from both established and emerging designers. Expect a dynamic blend of tradition and innovation, with a focus on sustainability. Witness the industry’s commitment to ethical and eco-conscious practices as designers present their collections.

LFW 2025 is a must-see for fashion enthusiasts. https://londonfashionweek.co.uk/

Fashion Week Event

21 February, 5pm to 8pm

This exclusive event promises to bring together fashion enthusiasts, industry insiders, and trendsetters for a night of stunning runway presentations and glamorous networking opportunities. Book your ticket today here.

Location – 12 Saint George Street #floor 1 London W1S 2FB



This is Icon, The Concert

21 February, 8:30pm to 11:30pm

Experience the ultimate LFW event: This Is Icon – The Concert. Immerse yourself in a world of glamour with live music, a dazzling fashion show, and the Manhunt UK finale. It’s a night you’ll never forget. All proceeds support DEMELZA, a charity that brings hope and comfort to children and families facing unimaginable challenges. For more information click here.

Location – 8 Victoria Embankment London WC2R 2AB

Wilton’s Music Hall

One of the oldest surviving music halls in the world, having opened in 1859. It has a fascinating history, having been used for a variety of purposes over the years, including as a cinema and a bingo hall. Today, Wilton’s Music Hall is a popular venue for live performances, including music, theatre, and dance. It has been lovingly restored to its original Victorian glory and is a beautiful example of a historic London landmark.

Location: 1 Graces Alley, E1 8JB

Secure now, see later

Olivier Awards 2025 with Mastercard

Tickets now available

Be in the room where it happens – the Olivier Awards 2025 with Mastercard returns to the majestic Royal Albert Hall with unique performances from the best new shows, a dazzling array of the biggest and brightest stars and plenty of surprises.

See it live and take your seat on Sunday 6 April. Experience unforgettable moments as they happen and be the first to celebrate this year’s winners.

Date: 6 April, doors open at 4pm

Location: Royal Albert Hall

Tickets: Now available exclusively for Mastercard cardholders via priceless.com

This is just a glimpse of what London has to offer this February. Embrace the atmosphere, enjoy seasonal events, and discover a unique side of the city. From world-class museums to hidden gems, uncover something to spark everyone’s curiosity this February.