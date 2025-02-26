What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s on in London March 2025

Prepare to rediscover London this March. Let London captivate you as Central London Alliance shares the fabulous events and experiences in the city’s hottest spots, the most exhilarating adventures, and details on some upcoming must-see performance that everyone’s talking about.

Arts and Culture

Cats, Lions and a Dragon: A Family Yoga Session

1 – 2 March

Connect Renaissance drawings with yoga in this unique family event, exploring themes of nature and movement through art history, breathwork, and a creative drawing session. Leave feeling inspired and connected to the exhibition’s collection.

Free with standard admission, children must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit here for details and to book your yoga session.

Location: The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Now Playing

Step into the glamorous world of the Moulin Rouge, where passion and spectacle converge. This dazzling production features a medley of songs that span decades, making it a feast for the senses.

Let the passion of Moulin Rouge sweep you away – be sure to bring your friends and family along for this experience. Tickets from £28, secure your tickets today here.



Location: 16 Denman Street, London W1D 7DY

Second Saturday

8 March from 11am to 4pm

A revolving programme of family activities from hearing tales of Roman conquests to creating crafts from the Victorian paintings surrounding you, make your way to the Roman Ampitheatre for an action-packed programme for all the family. The next event is taking place on 8 March.

Location: Guildhall Art Gallery

For more information visit here.

Food and Drinks

Barcelona Tapas

A unique restaurant that features elaborate mosaic work, including a three-dimensional lizard, creating a visually stunning atmosphere. If you enjoy authentic Spanish cuisine, this restaurant is a must-visit, offering “the real deal” tapas with a 30-year history of culinary expertise.

Location: 1 Middlesex Street, E1 7AA

Ottolenghi Spitalfields

A renowned London restaurant showcasing the culinary vision of chef Yotam Ottolenghi. The menu features innovative Mediterranean-inspired dishes with a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients. The restaurant’s bright and airy atmosphere, combined with its creative and flavourful cuisine, makes it a popular destination for both a casual lunch and a more formal dinner.

Location: 50 Artillery Lane, E1 7LJ

Sky Garden

This unique public garden located on the top floors of the “Walkie-Talkie” building, offers breath-taking 360-degree views of the city skyline. With its lush gardens, stylish bars, and free entry (with advance booking), the Sky Garden provides a fantastic opportunity to escape the city bustle and enjoy a unique perspective of London.

Location: 1 Sky Garden Walk, EC3M 8AF

Tiffin Tree

Enjoy Indian cuisine and expert hospitality at Tiffin Tree through their unique tiffin service, offering an authentic dining experience that captures the essence of tasty home-cooked Punjabi dining. Presenting a selection of thoughtfully curated regional delicacies, including those served in stacked containers that bring nostalgic flavours of India to your table together with world leading desserts.

Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon chai

Reserve at book@tiffintree.com or visit www.tiffintree.com

Location: Vane Street, London, SW1P 2PA

Open Every Day from 7:30am to 11pm

The Happenstance by Drake and Morgan

This stylish and vibrant venue is perfect for after-work drinks, casual dining, and weekend gatherings. Its central location makes it easily accessible and a popular choice for those working or living in the area. Whether you’re looking for a place to unwind after work, celebrate a special occasion, or simply enjoy a night out with friends, The Happenstance provides a sophisticated and welcoming setting in the heart of London

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to create a truly unforgettable experience at The Happenstance, discover and book today here.

Sports

Rooftop Yoga at The Skyline London

22 March, 9:30am – 11am

Experience the ultimate rejuvenation with rooftop yoga and brunch, with a breath-taking panoramic view of Tower of London, the River Thames and Tower Bridge. These classes are designed to help you connect with your body, breath, and mind, and to create a sense of inner peace and harmony that you can carry with you throughout your day.

Conclude your yoga practice with a relaxing brunch, perfect for socialising, enjoying delicious food, and sharing your experiences with others. Connect with fellow yogis, unwind, and create lasting memories this March.

Book your spot today.

Location: 100 Minories London EC3N 1LA

Tour de Paternoster

5 June

The Tour de Pat Challenge returns this year, promising an exciting static bike show from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Teams of any size are welcome to participate in this event with each member cycling eighteen 20-minute shifts. Compete to be the fastest team to virtually reach Paris by bike.

Entry is free, but teams are required to pay a £100 fee prior to the challenge and raise a minimum of £2,000 in sponsorship through a JustGiving page. Money fundraised will go towards Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity.

Gather your friends, form a team, and register today here.

Walk the Walk: MoonWalk

Saturday 17 May

The MoonWalk London, organised by Walk the Walk, is a unique night-time fundraising event where participants walk a half or full marathon through London to raise money for breast cancer and other cancers.

Walkers decorate their bras, creating a fun and festive atmosphere, and the route winds through London’s streets, often lit pink for the occasion. The event fosters a strong sense of community as thousands come together for this important cause.

Location: Clapham Common

Sign up now and receive 50% off entry for a friend or family member! Find out more. Secure your spot and learn more at here.

Seasonal

Inter-Livery Pancake Day Race

4 March at 12pm

Every Shrove Tuesday, dozens of Livery members split into teams and race around Guildhall Yard for the Inter-Livery Pancake Race. Hosted by the Worshipful Company of Poulters, this is one of the most visually spectacular events of the year in the City!

Location: Guildhall Yard, London, EC2V

More information here.

Glam Getaway at Blue Orchid Hospitality

Make your bridal or baby shower, or any girls’ night out, truly special with this luxurious pampering package. Blue Orchid Hospitality will treat you and your guests to an unforgettable experience in beautifully decorated studios, suites, or apartments, complete with curated goodie bags and playful photo props. Unwind with spa treatments at Adamo Spa, savour a decadent macaroon tower and Prosecco, and even enjoy 15% off room service as part of the package. With plush dressing gowns for ultimate comfort, your gathering will be elegant, fun, and utterly relaxing.



To book your getaway and see more details visit here.

Talks and Exhibitions

Ideal Home Show in London

17 March – 6 April

The Ideal Home Show offers a wealth of inspiration for anyone looking to renovate or redesign their home. From innovative products and expert advice to the latest trends in interior design, the show provides a one-stop shop for all things home-related. Whether you’re planning a small refresh or a major overhaul, this is a great place to gather ideas and connect with professionals.

Discover more about the incredible line-up of celebrities and experts, exhibitors, and ticket purchases by clicking here.

Location: Olympia London at Hammersmith Road, W14 8UX

Sculpting Perspectives: Mind The Gap

7 March from 5.30 to 7.30pm

Sculpture in the City’s latest event will be a long table discussion to explore how we tackle sexism, misogyny and the gender pay gap within the creative and corporate industries.

Location: Fazenda, 100 Bishopsgate

More information here.

With these insider tips and curated recommendations as your guide, you’re ready to unlock the magic of the city.