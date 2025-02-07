7 of the best Valentine’s Day events in London (whether you’re loved up or not)

Valentine’s Day is about as Marmite as it gets – as well as excluding people not in relationships, the schmaltzy day piles pressure on couples by suggesting they need to put on a big show of affection for their partner to prove their love.

We may be cynical, but we’re being good spirits and recommending some of the best events on in London anyway, to help you earmark the occasion on 14 February.

Whether you’re wanting the ultimate romantic dinner or just a night with some friends away from all the romance (hello, Galentine’s Day) here are 7 Valentine’s Day events to keep you entertained.

Go on a romantic getaway

Unplugged remote cabins are dotted across the British countryside. Their whole ‘thing’ is to encourage you to lock your phone away and spend the weekend connecting with nature, as well as a friend or partner, away from technology. For Valentine’s Day the forward-thinking travel company is giving couples ‘reconnect robes’ to wear. Each robe fits two people, and playful prompts about how to use it include sessions of robe yoga for two. “This oversized wrap-around robe encourages distraction-free quality time,” says the company.

Give a bouquet of chicken

Yep, the most romantic bouquet of them all: new opening Dave’s Hot Chicken, on Shaftesbury Avenue, is offering chicken bouquets with 12 chicken tenders for £40 on 14 February only. “Cheaper than roses and way more delicious,” they say. Fair enough. If you aren’t familiar with Dave’s, the restaurant serves London’s hottest chicken tender – we went down to try it.

Get a tattoo

The 1 Bar in Shoreditch is teaming up with Four Roses bourbon and tattoo studio The London Social to hand out free actual tattoos. Go down on 14 February between 2 and 10pm to get etched without paying, so long as you’re willing to have one of their rose-themed designs.

Go for champagne and chips

Legendary London fish and chips outlet Poppies has teamed up with iconic champagne house Lanson to offer the ultimate Valentine’s Day dinner. Some Lanson champagne with the brilliant beige carbs that have come to symbolise our fair island. “Lanson’s Champagne cuts through the crispy, golden batter, elevating this beloved dish to new heights,” explains the restaurant.

Go and see the new Bridget Jones

Everyone’s favourite singleton returns to the big screen in time for Valentine’s Day. The fourth big screen installation of Bridget Jones arrives in cinemas on 14 February. Now a mother, Bridget is navigating relationships with two new men, one much younger, and there’s the return of troublemaker Daniel Cleaver, played by Hugh Grant. It feels like the early-2000s all over again.

Focus on friendship

The FriendZone x Puttshack event on 13 February is celebrating putting “friendship before romance.” “Escape the Valentine’s Day cliches of red roses and candlelit dinners for two,” reads venue material. “Designed as an antidote to loneliness in the capital, the fun-filled event celebrates platonic relationships and making new friends.” Play mini golf and have the opportunity to meet new people at the Puttshack crazy golf centre in White City from 7.30pm.

Go to a podcast recording

The Table cafe and restaurant in Battersea is the host venue for a live recording of ‘A VIP Valentine’s’ podcast this 13 February. Hosted by podcaster Sarah Elizabeth, expect the conversation to touch on self-empowerment and relationships of all kinds. From 7.30pm.



