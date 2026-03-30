Inside new Irish pub claiming to serve London’s best Guinness

New Irish pub The Horsemen opens in April

A new Irish pub is claiming to be the City’s new “go-to” destination for a perfectly poured pint of Guinness.

The Horseman & Fitzgerald’s opens in April in the Square Mile but it isn’t the typical Irish pub: it is fancier and has a lot more going on than the average boozer.

As well as serving what they claim to be one of the capital’s finest Guinness pours, there is a proper restaurant with food that’s inspired by Irish-American cuisine.

City’s new Irish pub and restaurant

In Fitzergald’s, an intimate dining room inspired by a “jockey club” aesthetic (we have no idea what that means) Transatlantic dishes include sharing-style Kentucky fried chicken, which is likely to become a signature, lamb shank pie, turbot cassoulet and Irish beef steaks. Southern American classic desserts include bourbon chocolate truffles and the Kentucky Derby Pie. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Executive Chef Esteve Prats Grau says: “Our menu is about two food cultures that have more in common than people realise, generosity, good produce, and cooking that brings people to the table.”

The pub part of the venue is called The Horsemen, and the venue claims to be the City’s “definitive destination for a well-pulled pint,” with stout, Irish whisky and American bourbons serving as the speciality drinks.

There are no images of the pub yet as the fit out is still ongoing.

The City is fairly light on Irish pubs, although some of the longstanding ones include Feeney’s at Tower Bridge, Nancy Spain’s on Fenchurch Street and The Tipperary on Fleet Street.

Our guide to the best Irish pubs in London has recommendations across the capital, including The Coach and Horses in Covent Garden, Nolan’s in Nine Elms and The Dolphin in King’s Cross.

The Horsemen opens on 7 April and Fitzgerald’s follows on 13 April. For more information go to thehorsemenlondon.com.

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