World Triathlon: London will host biggest event on revamped elite tour

London has hosted a T100 weekend in recent years but will this summer stage an Olympic-distance race

World Triathlon will tap into Britain’s pedigree and elite triathletes like Alex Yee and Beth Potter to make London the home of the biggest event on the remodelled global circuit.

From next year, the sport’s governing body is combining its programme with the private T100 Tour to form a new Triathlon World Tour comprising 50km and 100km races.

And World Triathlon president Antonio Arimany wants London to be a centrepiece of that circuit, with the most star athletes such as Yee and Potter and the largest amateur races.

“We want to have an event in London that is a reference,” he told City AM.

“We want to make it the biggest stage of the elite athletes. But also we want to grow London in terms of participants. I think now the combination of both is what we have to grow.

“London is a key stage for the sport. We will start the Olympic qualification in May this year, and having that is very important.

“The number of triathletes and the popularity of triathlon in the UK is huge, it’s one of the key markets. So I think it’s key to have an important event in the UK.

“Also it’s going to be very important for the UK athletes to keep the level that they have today. It’s very important that the athletes compete on their own soil to be able to perform better.”

London to stay an Olympic distance triathlon

In recent years the T100 Tour has held a high-profile event weekend in east London, with men’s and women’s elite races alongside mass participation.

This year, the World Triathlon Championship Series is replacing it and bringing its 50km, Olympic distance races to the capital after a decade-long absence.

Arimany expects it to be a sign of things to come, with the London leg of the new Triathlon World Tour remaining a T50 event, as the 50km races will be known from 2027.

That means British triathlon fans can look forward to repeat opportunities to see Yee, Potter and other home favourites as the race will count towards LA 2028 Olympic qualification.

“This year is a T50 event and I think the discussion to have it for the next years, also being part of the Olympic qualification, I think it’s very important, and I think it’s important also for the British federation,” he said. “So I think it will. It makes sense to keep London as a T50.”

World Triathlon eyes more event in UK

T100 owner the PTO’s acquisition of the Challenge Family earlier this year will provide a ready-made feeder series for the elite T100 and T50 events.

With Britain a hotbed of triathlon, one or more of these could be in the UK although the Triathlon World Tour faces competition from rival race organisers.

“Leeds is a traditional place for triathlon. Now there is an Ironman event there. Okay, you have to work on that,” he said.

“Of course, we would like to have a second-tier event in the UK, and this is something that we are working on together with the PTO and the British federation to see how we can have additional events.

“But I think the first step is to consolidate London, make London bigger, and then when that is done, we can think on second goals.”