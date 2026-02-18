LIV Golf teams up with Open Championship chiefs the R&A

LIV Golf star Cameron Smith won the Open in 2022

LIV Golf has announced a collaboration with the R&A, organisers of the Open Championship, and the USGA, which runs the US Open.

The global circuit, which features stars such as Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and 2022 Open winner Cameron Smith, has engaged the R&A’s Sustainable Agronomy Service and the USGA’s Green Section to consult on elevating standards at its 14 tournaments.

The move is the latest evidence of LIV Golf cementing its place in the sport’s establishment, four years after its launch caused a major split in the game.

“Our commitment to delivering championship-calibre playing conditions and world-class competition across the LIV Golf League is strengthened by our alignment with The R&A Sustainable Agronomy Service and the USGA Green Section,” said events chief Ross Hallett.

“Across 14 host cities worldwide, the preparation of our courses is fundamental to the success of each event. By implementing a comprehensive agronomic framework informed by the expertise of golf’s leading entities, we are able to elevate competitive standards year after year and ensure playing environments reflect the highest levels of professional sport.”

LIV R&A tie-up follows OWGR and Rolex deals

LIV Golf’s conscious alignment with commercial arms of the R&A and USGA will be seen as another step towards the tour’s gradual mainstream acceptance.

It follows this year’s adoption of the standard 72-hole, four-round format, the awarding of OWGR ranking points, and the backing of heritage golf brands such as Rolex and HSBC.

Both the R&A’s Sustainable Agronomy Service and the USGA’s Green Section offer consulting services which LIV Golf will use to standardise course preparations across the tour.

Hallett added: “Our athletes are among the most competitive and knowledgeable in the game, and competing on courses prepared to exacting global standards is essential to supporting both performance evolution and sustained excellence.

“We appreciate the continued leadership of The R&A and the USGA and their enduring commitment to advancing the game at the highest level.”