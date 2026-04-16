LIV Golf under ‘pressure’ but is ‘the future of the game’, says CEO O’Neil

PIF has bankrolled LIV Golf to the tune of more than $5bn since 2022

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil says the breakaway tour is facing a “moment of pressure” but has dismissed suggestions that it is on the verge of collapse.

Reports this week stated that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund could withdraw its funding of LIV Golf, having spent more than $5bn on bankrolling the signing of stars such as Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson and prize money since its launch in 2022.

In an email sent to all LIV Golf staff on Wednesday, O’Neil acknowledged the uncertainty but insisted it was business as usual ahead of this week’s tournament in Mexico.

“I want to be crystal clear: Our season continues exactly as planned, uninterrupted and at full throttle,” he wrote in the email seen by City AM.

“While the media landscape is often filled with speculation, our reality is defined by the work we do on the grass. We are heading into the heart of our 2026 schedule with the full energy of an organization that is bigger, louder, and more influential than ever before.

“The life of a startup movement is often defined by these moments of pressure. We signed up for this because we believe in disrupting the status quo.

“We have faced headwinds since the jump, and we’ve answered every time with resilience and grace. Now, we answer by doing what we do best: putting on the most compelling show in sports.”

He added: “Let’s go out and show the world why LIV Golf is the future of the game.”

Why PIF is rumoured to be pulling LIV funding

Speculation that PIF, which also owns Newcastle United, might pull its support follows this week’s publication of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund’s strategy for 2026 to 2030.

Sources with knowledge of LIV Golf’s business dismissed suggestions that executives held crisis talks this week and insisted the tour was becoming increasingly financially viable.

O’Neil’s arrival last year coincided with sustained commercial growth and the tour expects 10 of its 13 teams and five of its tournaments to be profitable in 2026.

“LIV Golf operations and funding will continue as planned,” the source said.