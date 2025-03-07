What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

International Women’s Day: Women Empowering Women to Accelerate Change

It’s often said that when women support each other, incredible things happen. Nowhere was that more evident than at the 2025 Power of Women event, hosted by Dress for Success Greater London earlier this week. Held at Blue Orchid Hospitality’s The Skyline London, the event marked a decade of empowering women and advancing resilience, leadership, and progress. It was not just a night of awards and applause—it was a call to action, echoing this year’s International Women’s Day theme: #AccelerateAction.

2025 Power of Women event at Blue Orchid Hospitality’s The Skyline London

Photo Credit: Joseph Ajibade Photography

The theme is more than a hashtag; it’s a rallying cry for women to rise together, confront barriers, and drive meaningful change. From the boardroom to the high street, from politics to tech, the event spotlighted women who are inspiring others and reshaping industries.



The Power of the Collective

Women have historically faced systemic obstacles in business, leadership, and the workplace. Despite being the backbone of countless industries, they’ve often been underrepresented in decision-making roles and undervalued for their contributions. But the tide is turning—and fast.

At the heart of this shift is women empowering women, a force that was palpable during the awards. In her opening remarks, Juanita Ingram, founder and Chairman of Dress for Success Greater London, reminded the audience that empowering women isn’t just about opening doors—it’s about walking through them together.

“This is more than a celebration. It’s a movement,” Ingram declared. “Progress doesn’t just happen—we make it happen. And when women succeed, communities, businesses, and economies succeed.”

Ingram’s words resonated with the room, filled with trailblazers like Lord Simon Woolley, who has spent his career advocating for equality, and Kate Garraway, whose work has shone a spotlight on the challenges faced by carers. These aren’t just stories of individual triumph—they’re blueprints for collective change.

Power of Women in Carer Advocacy Award Winner, Kate Garraway with Juanita Ingram, Founder & Chairman of Dress for Success Greater London Photo Credit: Joseph Ajibade Photography

Women in Business: Breaking Barriers

Women in business were at the forefront of the evening. Take Hannah Colman, CEO of Jimmy Choo, who was honoured for her leadership in luxury fashion. As one of the brand’s founding members, her journey from assistant store manager to CEO is a testament to perseverance, vision, and the power of representation.

Then there’s Esi Eggleston Bracey, Unilever’s Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, whose efforts to champion diversity and inclusivity in the beauty industry have fundamentally altered the way we think about representation. Her co-founding of the CROWN Coalition to combat hair-based discrimination is changing laws and lives alike.

Dame Vivian Hunt’s, Chief innovation officer at United Health Group, visionary approach to corporate leadership and healthcare innovation was celebrated as she pursues new technologies and innovations within healthcare, focusing on making healthcare accessible to all.

These women’s leadership exemplifies the confidence, skills, and opportunity that Dress for Success has been championing for the past decade.

Esi Eggleston Bracey: Unilever’s Chief Growth and Marketing Officer Honoured with Power of Women in Beauty & Marketing Award. Photo Credit: Joseph Ajibade Photography

Read more 9 of the best International Women’s Day events in London

Women Supporting Women

One of the most moving moments of the night came when Toni-Ann Gurdon, a former client of Dress for Success, took the stage. Recognised as a Global Ambassador for Dress for Success Worldwide, Toni-Ann’s journey from seeking support to advocating for women globally encapsulates the power of the collective.

“When women are empowered, they lift others with them,” she said. “It’s not about competition; it’s about collaboration. It’s about knowing that every woman’s success is a win for all of us.”

This ripple effect was echoed by Runa Begum, who went from being a Dress for Success client to launching her own perfume line. Her story is proof that when women are given the tools to succeed—confidence, skills, and opportunity—they rewrite the narrative of what’s possible.

Recognising Corporate and Community Champions

The evening also celebrated organisations driving progress and creating lasting change. Blue Orchid Hospitality, the host of the event and recipient of the Corporate Partner of the Year Award, has been instrumental in helping Dress for Success empower women across Greater London. Through their support of vital initiatives, they’ve demonstrated that businesses can be a force for good, creating opportunities that have a lasting impact.

At the helm of Blue Orchid Hospitality is Tony Matharu, a distinguished entrepreneur and philanthropist whose contributions extend far beyond the hospitality industry, creating better futures for those most in need. Through Integrity International Trust, Tony has provided ongoing resources to sustain the Weligama Community Education and Welfare Centre in Sri Lanka, offering free education, daily meals, and a safe space for hundreds of children affected by extreme poverty. In India, his support for the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) has helped empower over two million self-employed women, providing them with the skills, training, and financial independence needed to escape the poverty trap and safeguard them from exploitation. Tony’s philanthropic efforts highlight his commitment to creating opportunities for women and marginalised communities worldwide, proving that men can be powerful allies in advancing equality.

Corporate Partner of the Year Tony Matharu, founder and Chairman of Blue Orchid Hospitality Photo Credit: Joseph Ajibade Photography.



Equally inspiring was the recognition of the Central London Alliance (CLA), winner of the Community Impact Award. Under the leadership of Director Nadia Perrier, CLA has driven London’s economic recovery through initiatives including the London Love Affair campaign, which generated a £10.1 million boost to the capital’s economy to a city-wide sports festival that engaged over 10,000 participants together with re-vitalising unused spaces and reshaping the fashion and creative industries; celebrating sustainability, diversity, and emerging designers, showcasing underrepresented talent, and encouraging people to embrace pre-loved clothing, all whilst giving back to those most in need. CLA’s efforts have revitalised the city’s cultural and hospitality sectors, fostered community engagement, and reinforced London as a vibrant, inclusive global hub. On receiving the award for its groundbreaking contributions to economic recovery, cultural revitalisation, and community engagement, Nadia spoke on behalf of CLA about the importance of collaborative and partnership working; stating that “We can achieve so much more when working together”.

Community Impact Award Winner Nadia Perrier, Director of Central London Alliance

Photo Credit: Joseph Ajibade Photography



A Mandate for Change

As the evening drew to a close, the message was clear: the fight for equality is far from over, but progress is accelerating. Women are not just demanding a seat at the table—they’re building their own.

Just as Dress for Success has spent the last decade equipping women with the skills, tools, and confidence to thrive, this year’s International Women’s Day theme reminds us that there is still work to be done. #AccelerateAction is not just a call—it could be considered a responsibility.

In a world where women still face systemic barriers, events like the 2025 Power of Women serve as both a celebration and a call to arms. They remind us that change doesn’t happen in isolation. It happens when people stand together, lift each other up, and refuse to stop until the world catches up.

This International Women’s Day let’s honour the women and the men who are accelerating action, not just for themselves, but for all of us. Because, as the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, wisely said: “If you want to change the world, empower women.“