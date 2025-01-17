What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Valentine’s Day in London

From enchanting river cruises and world-class theatre performances to spectacular restaurants and rooftop dining experiences, the city offers a magical escape for couples. Discover the perfect way to celebrate and fall in love with London with our guide to the top things to do this Valentine’s Day.

Dining Experiences

The Skyline London: Above the City Lights

Treat your someone special to a four-course meal for two with stunning panoramic views of the Tower of London and Tower Bridge setting the perfect backdrop.

This exclusive Valentine’s Day dining experience at The Skyline London includes a scrumptious four-course meal for two, expertly crafted with the finest ingredients and enjoy a selection of speciality teas and coffees at one of London’s best roof top venues. Savour each exquisite dish as you take in the city’s sparkling skyline, creating a truly magical and romantic atmosphere.

Location: The Skyline London, Tower Suites Hotels near Tower Hill

Book now.

Lunch at Vinoteca City

Looking for a midweek valentine’s treat? The set lunch menu at Vinoteca City changes every week, bringing you the freshest ingredients in a selection of modern European dishes.

Choose two courses for £24 or go all out with three for £25 – a fantastic value for a meal perfect for the romantic occasion. Whether you’re pairing it with one of their carefully selected wines or keeping it simple, this is a lunch that’s always worth being a part of your celebration.

Great flavours, greater value and the perfect excuse to take a break.

Location: Vinoteca City, 21 Bloomberg Arcade, London EC4N 8AR

Book now.

Complimentary glass of bubbles with a Meal at Tiffin Tree

Enjoy a free glass of Prosecco when dining at Tiffin Tree, the latest Indian dining restaurant in Westminster.

Each tiffin is a thoughtfully curated selection of regional delicacies, served in stacked containers, brimming with fragrant basmati rice and biryanis, rich curries, fresh vegetables, and warm, hand-rolled Indian bread. Inspired by the age-old practice of providing authentic, fresh and wholesome meals, the tiffin service brings the flavours of India to your table, with the comforting tastes and hospitality of a home kitchen.

Perfect for those craving a balance of tradition and taste, the tiffins promise nourishment with a touch of nostalgia.

Treat your loved one to the vibrant, authentic flavours of Indian Punjabi cuisine, thoughtfully crafted to make your evening truly unforgettable.

Redeem the Valentine’s Special Offer on 14th, 15th and 16th February.

Location: Tiffin Tree, Vane St, Vincent Square, London SW1P 2PA

Book now.

Complimentary dessert with your meal at Cento Alla Torre

Enjoy complimentary desert for the table with your Valentine’s meal at Cento Alla Torre.

Cento Alla Torre brings authentic Italian dining to the heart of London, combining the refined simplicity of delicious fresh Italian food, with timeless interiors, sensational views and the vibrant atmosphere of leading eateries.

Dedicated to upholding the tradition and pride of authentic Italian cuisine, Cento Alla Torre uses only the best of local market ingredients for its artisanal homemade pasta, masterfully-crafted cicchetti menu, and exquisite tasty dolce options.

The expansive views over Tower Gardens and the Tower of London provide a stunning backdrop for a romantic dining experience.

Redeem the Valentine’s Special Offer on 14th, 15th and 16th February.

Location: Cento Alla Torre, 100 Minories, City of London, London EC3N 1JY

Book now.

Steak It Easy

Kick off 2025 with the ultimate pairing: perfectly cooked steak & a glass of Sangiovese. Our Steak It Easy offer brings together:

• Grilled Marinated Bavette Steak: Served with crispy chips, fresh watercress and the best made in-house horseradish sauce.

• Sangiovese Rubicone Vinvita: A glass of this all-time favourite, vibrant, fruit-forward red that’s the perfect match to your steak.

All for just £25. Comfort food never tasted this good.

Location: Vinoteca City, 21 Bloomberg Arcade, London EC4N 8AR

Book now.

Activities and Experiences

See It Live in 2025

This Valentine’s Day, secure great deals on all your favourite London shows with tickets from as little as £10 to £60 for select performances. If you are already a theatre fan, this is the perfect opportunity to share with your loved ones. Explore what Theatreland has to offer and do something different this year.

Online at OfficialLondonTheatre.co.uk – offer ends 31 January

Book now.

Candlelight Concert

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in London. Reserve your tickets now to discover the music of Valentine’s Day Special at Central Hall Westminster under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Location: Central Hall Westminster Storey’s Gate, London, SW1H 9NH

Book tickets.

The Jamie Lever Show

Prepare for Unstoppable Laughter with Jamie Lever. Known for her hilarious jokes, impeccable timing and being the ultimate family entertainer, Jamie is set to bring her unique brand of humour to the UK stage for the very first time. This is your chance to witness the queen of comedy live in action, in the heart of London.

Location: Central Hall Westminster

Book your tickets.

Natural Born Drinkers Wine Paddle

This Valentine’s Day, drink better – and there’s no better way to celebrate than to explore the world of natural wine with the latest wine paddle at London’s OG wine bar.

For just £11, sip your way through three exceptional natural wines:

• Campania Bianco 2023 (Italy): Fresh and zippy, with vibrant citrus notes

• El Pinto Palomino 2023 (Spain): Light, mineral-driven, and endlessly drinkable

• Morgon 2023 (France): A juicy, structured red from the heart of Beaujolais

Discover new favourites with your partner, learn a little, and taste a lot. Perfect for wine lovers and the curious alike.

Location: Vinoteca City, 21 Bloomberg Arcade, London EC4N 8AR

View here.

Book your Stay

London for Lovers – Book your Stay at Tower Suites

This Valentine’s Day, whisk your special someone off for a romantic London get-away.

Unwind in a luxurious suite and enjoy a complimentary bottle of chilled Champagne together with a personalised cake by Tower Suites’ in-house patisserie. Enjoy your evening and indulge in a three-course candlelit dinner neighbouring the world-famous Tower of London.

The next morning, relax with a continental breakfast in this romantic hotel in London, before heading out to explore the beautiful city and all that it has to offer.

Location: Tower Suites Hotels near Tower Hill

Book now.

Explore London – the scenic way

Uber Boat by Thames Clipper

Embark on a picturesque journey gliding past iconic landmarks like the Tower Bridge and the Houses of Parliament. Enjoy the breathtaking views and soak in the romantic atmosphere this Valentine’s Day. For this scenic way to explore London, hop aboard the Uber Boat by Thames Clipper and enjoy an afternoon on the water.

Book now.

Tips for a Perfect Day

Plan Ahead: Book your activities and restaurants in advance, as Valentine’s Day is a highly sought-after time to visit London.

Dress Warmly: Be prepared for London’s February chill by dressing warmly and comfortably.

Cherish the Moment: Most importantly, cherish each other’s company and create lasting memories in the enchanting City of Love!