A Record-Breaking Summer of Sport across the Capital

Image courtesy of Central London Alliance CIC

London, UK – 3.12.2025 – Central London Alliance’s London Sports Festival 2025 has concluded a landmark five-month run, successfully drawing more than 30,161 participants across the capital and reaffirming sport’s power to drive economic recovery, community engagement and footfall in central London.

Delivered by Central London Alliance (CLA), with headline partner, Blue Orchid Hospitality, plus numerous other partners and with support from the City of London Corporation and Tower Hamlets, the festival transformed public spaces into vibrant areas of activity from its launch event on 22nd May to closing last night.

Spanning across twelve London locations including iconic spaces like the City of London Corporation’s Headquarters, Guildhall Yard, St Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard, Tower Hill Terrace, Mansion House and Hay’s Galleria to hidden streets in St James’ Park and Tower Hill, London Sports Festival 2025 brought a unique series of installations and activations across our capital city.

The festival hosted a diverse programme from the much-loved favourites such as football, basketball and table tennis to the world’s fastest growing sports, padel and pickleball, together with the UK’s debuts of padel table tennis and bucketball. With a diverse range of sports and activations, including complimentary coaching sessions, pro-visits, family focused sessions and corporate challenges, the festival ensured there was something for everyone to enjoy -engaging workers, residents and tourists alike.

Across five months, the festival recorded over 30,161 players citywide, successfully delivering on its mission to increase footfall in the capital, support local businesses, and animating underused spaces, all whilst encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle.

Highlights included:

13,983 participants playing padel across three locations – St Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard, Tower Hill Terrace and Hay’s Galleria with mix-ability and gender padel played across the courts

participants playing padel across three locations – St Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard, Tower Hill Terrace and Hay’s Galleria with mix-ability and gender padel played across the courts Paralympians and GB Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Players descended on the City of London’s Guildhall Yard. Featuring GB internationals Ashley Hamilton, Shanice Beckford-Norton, Paralympians Matt Sealy and Amy Conroy showcasing the extraordinary skill, teamwork and inclusivity at the heart of the event.

Shanice Beckford-Norton meeting budding young players.

Image courtesy of Culture Mile BID and Mickey Lee.

Corporate Challenges were organised engaging city-based workers and local businesses – encouraging wellbeing, networking and team spirit, all whilst driving footfall on the much-needed Mondays and Fridays into the capital.

were organised engaging city-based workers and local businesses – encouraging wellbeing, networking and team spirit, all whilst driving footfall on the much-needed Mondays and Fridays into the capital. Sports never seen before in the UK featured such as padel table tennis, and bucketball.

such as and Free coaching sessions for children were offered to local schools, charity groups and residents introducing hundreds of young Londoners to experience sports such as padel and bucketball, and learn skills from professionals in basketball and football, promoting confidence, inclusion and healthy habits.

Ex-professional footballer player, Michael Perrier. Image courtesy of Central London Alliance CIC.

Tony Matharu, founder and Chairman of Central London Alliance CIC, said:

“The London Sports Festival demonstrates how creative placemaking can revitalise central London. By reimagining iconic spaces through sport, we’ve not only encouraged healthy, active lifestyles but also stimulated local economies, increased dwell time, and brought communities and businesses together. This is London at its most collaborative and dynamic.

More than a series of sporting events, the London Sports Festival has proven to be a model for how sport can activate spaces, inspire participation and foster long-term wellbeing and connection across the capital.”

City of London Corporation Policy Chairman, Chris Hayward, said:

“We want the Square Mile to be a destination where people choose to live, work, learn, and explore.

“The success of the London Sports Festival demonstrates the power of using the City’s iconic settings – from Guildhall to St Paul’s Cathedral – to inspire physical activity and offer fresh ways for people to experience the Square Mile.

“We look forward to building on this momentum with our partners in the years ahead, welcoming international sporting events such as the Men’s World Cup and Commonwealth Games, showcasing London as a global city of sport.”

True to its mission, the London Sports Festival demonstrated that sport can be a universal language that builds bridges across communities, generations and abilities.

With thousands of players returning week after week and record engagement from schools, businesses and local communities, the London Sports Festival 2025 has firmly established itself as a cornerstone in London’s annual cultural and wellbeing calendar.

As Central London Alliance look ahead to London Sports Festival 2026, plans are already underway to expand its reach, introduce new sports and continue supporting London’s post-pandemic recovery through innovation, inclusivity and collaboration.

For more information, visit: www.londonsportsfestival.com