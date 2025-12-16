City of London Lights Up as City BIDs Unveil Festive Installations

It’s now December, which means it’s officially the best time to see all the festive lights, trails and Christmas trees sparkling across the City of London. This year, the City’s Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) have unveiled an incredible programme of installations, trails and seasonal experiences designed to bring joy to workers, residents and visitors alike.

Across the Square Mile, Aldgate Connect BID, Cheapside Business Alliance, Culture Mile BID, Eastern City BID and Fleet Street Quarter are lighting up their districts with creativity and plenty of seasonal cheer.

Aldgate Connect BID – Aldgate in Winter Festival Returns

The much-loved Aldgate in Winter Festival returns, bringing together the show-stopper handmade lanterns created by local schools, community groups and artists in an area wide Lantern Trail. Wander through Aldgate and discover the 8 glowing artworks, and join us for the iconic Lantern Parade.

Find out more: aldgateconnect.london/lanterntrail

Cheapside Business Alliance – Unveiling Christmas in Cheapside

This Christmas, Cheapside Business Alliance is lighting up with a series of dazzling lights, events, tours and workshops, all with a Dickensian twist. Expect a glowing lantern, festive trees and a welcoming atmosphere perfect for Christmas shopping and dining.

Find out more: incheapside.com/christmas

Culture Mile BID – Christmas in the Culture Mile

Experience the magic of Christmas in the Culture Mile, a season filled with light and creativity. Wander through twinkling streets on the Christmas Lights Trail, gather for celebratory moments under the Guildhall Yard Christmas Tree and take part in joyful traditions like wreath making workshops and carol singing.

Find out more: culturemilebid.co.uk/events/%f0%9f%8e%84-christmas-in-the-culture-mile

Eastern City BID – Wishing you a Christmas like No Other

Discover the city lights and festive delights found in the Eastern City. Indulge in world-class dining, sip signature cocktails with skyline views, and explore vibrant venues that keep the night alive – every day in the Eastern City is a reason to celebrate.

Find out more: easterncity.co.uk/christmas

Festive Fleet Street Quarter – Snoopy Sculpture Trail

Festive FSQ is back, bringing the Christmas magic! Experience sparkling light displays, cosy winter festivals, gift-buying opportunities and heart-warming choral performances designed to help you soak in the spirit of the season. Plus, find everybody’s most beloved beagle on our Snoopy in the City sculpture trail!

Find out more: www.fleetstreetquarter.co.uk/events/festive-fleet-street-quarter-2025 or snoopyinthecity.co.uk

Celebrate the Season Across the City of London

Together, the City BIDs invite everyone to step into the City of London to explore and enjoy the seasonal sparkle this December.

Come experience the magic of Christmas in the City!