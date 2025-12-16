What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

The Best Christmas Competitions and Festive Offers This Season

As the festive season lights up London, brands across the capital are rolling out generous competitions and luxury experiences to make Christmas even more memorable. From immersive games and bottomless brunches to beauty treats and retail vouchers, this year’s festive giveaways are bigger and better than ever.

Here are some of the best Christmas competitions and festive offers worth entering.

One New Change: Christmas with a Chance to Win It All

One New Change is bringing the magic this Christmas with a competition price worth £1,150 packed full of premium experiences and high-value vouchers. Winners could enjoy:

An afternoon at Fairgame for four (£150) including a round of games, two drinks and a food token per person

A high-octane Race & Refuel session for two at F1 Arcade (£100)

A relaxing signature manicure for two at Townhouse Nails

A three‑course bottomless brunch for two at Madison (£200)

And there’s more — extra prizes include a £150 voucher for Bread Street Kitchen, a £100 voucher for Rituals, a £200 voucher for The Ivy Asia and a generous £250 voucher for Marks & Spencer (M&S).

To enter, simply fill in the online form. The competition closes at 12pm on 19 December 2025.



Enter here: One New Change Christmas Competition





At Victoria London: Win BIG with Victor the Elf

At Victoria London, Cardinal Place, Victoria St, is spreading festive cheer this year with its ‘Victor the Elf’ Christmas competition price worth £1,200+ offering a jackpot of experiences, vouchers, and seasonal treats. The Lucky Winner can enjoy:

A private karaoke room and a bucket of beers for four at BAM Karaoke Box

An afternoon at Lane7 for two including one hour of bowling, one hour of golf, and a drink per person

A champagne afternoon tea for four at The Ivy

A £100 voucher for a signature manicure for two at Townhouse Nails

An all‑you‑can‑sip brunch at Sticks ‘n’ Sushi.

On top of that, there are retail and dining vouchers: £100 for L’Occitane, £100 for Emilia’s Crafted Pasta, £50 at Waterstones, and a £250 M&S voucher.

Entries also close at 12pm on 19 December 2025.

Enter here: At Victoria London Christmas Competition





Blue Orchid Hospitality: Festive Fridays with a Luxury Twist

Festive Fridays is Blue Orchid Hospitality’s Instagram campaign celebrating the festive season and early January with weekly giveaways. Each Friday, followers can win experiences across Blue Orchid venues from luxury stays, afternoon teas, dining experiences to spa treatments and rooftop yoga, by following, tagging friends, and sharing their own moments.

This week, Festive Fridays offers the chance to win a Luxury Night Stay for Two at Tower Suites, including breakfast — the perfect festive escape in the heart of London.

Follow @blueorchidgroup on Instagram to find out more.

Show of the Week: The Red Shoes – Save Up to 58%

Read more The London Christmas market with free entertainment and festive food

Experience an intoxicating drama where life imitates art with fateful consequences. The Red Shoes will dazzle your senses and captivate your heart at Sadler’s Wells Theatre.

Based on the timeless fairytale and Academy Award-winning film, The Red Shoes tells the powerful story of obsession, possession, and one girl’s dream to become the greatest dancer in the world.

Tickets: Available from £18, with savings of up to 58%

Performance dates: 2 December 2025 – 18 January 2026

Book your tickets with LondonLoveAffair today

Christmas Eve Dining at Cento Alla TorreCelebrate Christmas Eve with a lavish festive buffet set against the iconic backdrop of the Tower of London and Tower Gardens.

Enjoy a festive spread featuring truffled cauliflower soup, a selection of fresh seasonal salads, hearty mains including roast chicken, pork belly, salmon or vegetarian gnocchi, and a sweet finish with Christmas cake, cheesecake, chocolate slice, vegan mince pies and fresh fruit salad.

A fantastic festive offer not to be missed.

Reserve your Christmas dining experience here

Regent Street Mega Giveaway

Christmas has come early with Regent Street’s MEGA Giveaway! Ten lucky winners will walk away with fabulous prizes worth around £1,500 from some of your favourite brands along Regent Street. Prizes include:

Michael Kors Nolita handbag in silver (£325)

Nolita handbag in silver (£325) Games and dining experience for six at Clays Bar (£267)

(£267) VIP in-store experience at Neom Wellbeing , including massage, scent discovery, and a Regent Street Exclusive Wellbeing Pod (£200)

, including massage, scent discovery, and a Regent Street Exclusive Wellbeing Pod (£200) Double denim outfit from Levi’s London (£200)

London (£200) Five red light therapy treatments at Biogena (£199)

(£199) £100 voucher for Apple & Butter Café

Cinema experience for two at Regent Street Cinema , including tickets, popcorn, and prosecco (£60)

, including tickets, popcorn, and prosecco (£60) Pre-theatre dinner for two at Ambassadors Clubhouse

£50 gift voucher to H&M Home

Three Pilates classes at Align Studio (£50)

Follow @ regentstreetw1 on Instagramand check their Instagram bio for full details.

Giveaway closes at 11:59 PM on 18 December 2025

From indulgent dining experiences to luxury beauty treats and festive fun, these competitions and offers are the perfect way to make your Christmas in London truly magical. Don’t miss your chance – enter today and make this festive season one to remember!