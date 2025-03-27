What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Blue Orchid Hospitality granted permission to convert Atlas House to a luxury hotel

Image Credit: Integrity International Group

Planning permission has been granted for Atlas House on King Street, Cheapside, currently vacant with prior uses as offices. The landmark Italianate-style property is to be transformed into a high-quality boutique hotel under the ownership of the award-winning Blue Orchid Hospitality group, part of the Integrity International Group, led by renowned hotelier and developer, Tony Matharu.

Atlas House is an elegant Grade II listed building situated at the core of the historic City of London, near to Guildhall, St Paul’s Cathedral and the Bank of England – on the junction of King Street, Queen Street, and Cheapside.

Atlas House joins Blue Orchid’s multi award-winning portfolio of independent hotels, apartments, suites and residences, including the Westminster-based Wellington hotel and the City-based Tower Suites – winners of the 2023, 2024 and 2025 Travellers’ Choice® Award for exceptional guest experience.

Integrity International Group presented plans for the 104-bedroom hotel to also offer a destination restaurant, cocktail bar and health club, spa, pool and gym together with flexible public workspaces for the enjoyment of both guests and the public, adding choice and variety to the City’s offering and to the Destination City agenda. The development will contribute to an identified need for new upscale visitor accommodation in a highly desirable location, activating street frontages along King Street and Cheapside.

Integrity International Group are dedicated to improving the building’s sustainability credentials targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and delivering a Biodiversity Net Gain. Their proposal has minimal structural implications, with enhancements and restoration as key features of their investment into the listed building.

Integrity International Group, owned by award-winning hotelier Tony Matharu, commented:

“I am delighted that we are able to move forward with our proposed plans for this landmark building in the heart of the City, affording us on the opportunity to demonstrate our continued commitment to invest in and breathe new life into London property, particularly those buildings at the end of their previous lives; ensuring that London remains the best place to live, work, visit, and invest.

We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy this special property and to continuing to make a positive difference to central London and its world-class offering to international and domestic visitors, workers, and residential communities alike.”

Tony and his Integrity International Group recognises that the most sustainable way to create new value in London is to reinvest in existing buildings, particularly heritage sites built for a different demographic. Atlas House provides an exciting opportunity to transform another landmark property into a world-leading hotel, whilst retaining, restoring and enhancing an historic London site.