Strathberry: Profit doubles at luxury handbag maker loved by Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is a fan of Strathberry. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Profit more than doubled at luxury handbag maker Strathberry, which counts the Princess of Wales, Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle among its fans

The Edinburgh-based business has reported a pre-tax profit of £3m for the 12 months to 30 April, 2024, up from the £1.3m it posted in the prior year.

Newly-filed accounts with Companies House also show its turnover jumped from £17.3m to £26.8m over the same period.

Strathberry was founded by husband and wife team Guy and Leeanne Hundleby in 2013 and has increased its headcount to around 100.

Other well-known figures who are fans of the Strathberry brand include Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie and Katie Holmes.

The Business Growth Fund (BGF) invested £8m in Strathberry in 2021.

As well as having its products sold in the likes of Harrods, the brand operates shops in Edinburgh, London and Shanghai.

A statement signed off by the board said: “During the year, the company continued to demonstrate resilience and achieved strong growth despite the challenging market conditions faced by the retail industry.

“Strathberry has continued to maintain the positive revenue growth momentum into the current financial year.

“The growth trajectory is supported by new product launches and continued brand development and reach.

“Our revenue growth continues to reflect strong customer demand across our key strategic channels and regions.