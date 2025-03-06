Just Eat takes off with new drone delivery partnership

Just Eat Takeaway has launched its first drone-operated food deliveries

Just Eat Takeaway has launched its first drone-operated food deliveries, marking the start of a major rollout in partnership with Manna Drone Delivery.

The first location of the rollout will be in Dublin. Customers ordering from participating restaurants will now be able to opt for drone delivery and receive their meals in as little as three minutes.

The service aims to improve efficiency and reduce delivery times during peak hours and is expected to expand across the food delivery giant’s international markets.

Manna’s drone network currently operates under European Union aviation safety agency (EASA) regulations, and the firm is actively working with local authorities to expand the service to more countries.

Jessica Hall, chief product officer at Just Eat, said: “We’re very excited to be working with Manna to offer an alternative form of delivery, ensuring customers receive what they want, when they want it”.

“This partnership is the latest in our commitment to testing innovative solutions that enhance convenience and improve user experience”, she added.

Manna chief executive Bobby Healy called the partnership a “major milestone for drone delivery in Europe”, adding that “by combining Manna’s expertise in scalable drone operations with Just Eat Takeaway.com’s vast customer base and logistics network, we’re setting the standard for sustainable, convenient and safe food delivery.”

This pivotal drone initiative is part of Just Eat’s broader push for innovation.

Last year, the firm partnered with Mercedes to enable in-car ordering, and is currently expanding the use of its AI assistant, first launched in the UK.