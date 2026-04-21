Lime pedals new flat fee pass for London’s delivery drivers

The pass offers 24-hour access for £12

Lime is piloting a new ‘delivery pass’ in London designed to give the capital’s growing number of food delivery cyclist cheaper access to its e-bike fleet, City AM understands.

The new, reduced price package has landed on the app as concerns mount over the proliferation of illegal and unregulated bikes on the city’s streets.

The pass offers 24-hour access for £12, rising to £49 for seven days, with three-day and five-hour options also available.

Riders receive a detachable cargo rack, compatible with Lime’s existing fleet, to help support parcel or food deliveries.

The scheme removes the need for delivery cyclists to own, charge or maintain a personal vehicle, mitigating the risks associated with theft and repairs.

Jon Jenkins, Lime’s tech officer, said the pass was designed to give riders “a more affordable, flexible way to get around London, with less hassle or worry, and more freedom to work when and how it suits them”.

Mitigating safety risks

London has recently seen a sharp rise in fires linked to illegal e-bikes, with the London Fire Brigade responding to 181 e-bike and e-scooter fires in 2024, many involving illegally modified batteries or counterfeit products.

Read more Richmond council to consider Lime’s future in contract vote

By providing delivery cyclists with access to speed-limited, certified vehicles maintained to regulated safety standards, Lime claims the pass could reduce dependence on unregulated machines that have prompted growing concerns from councils and delivery platforms alike.

Newham Council, for instance, which hosts one of the highest concentrations of food delivery riders in london, has been among the most vocal in pressing for industry action, calling on the Mayor of London to introduce a food delivery harter compelling platforms like Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat to make sure their riders use legally compliant vehicles.

All three platforms have said they require riders to use legal advice and would welcome closer collaboration with fire and transport authorities.

The ‘delivery pass’ follows Lime’s launch last month of Lime Prime, a subscription product for riders aimed at bringing its pricing in line with or below public transport costs across UK cities.

The company said both products form part of a wider effort to make active transport more accessible and affordable across the capital.

London was named the world’s slowest-moving city for the third consecutive year by Tomtom in 2025, with the average driver losing 136 hours to rush-hour traffic.

TfL estimates that cargo bikes could replace up to 17 per cent of van kilometres in the capital by 2030, with the sector drawing increasing commercial interest.