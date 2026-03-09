Lime subscription brings e-bike fares in line with TfL

In London, the scheme will cost £6.99 per month

E-bike giant Lime is launching a new UK subscription aimed at frequent riders that will bring the cost of short journeys close to, and in some cases below, local public transport fares.

The company said its new ‘Limeprime’ membership will offer flat-rate rides of up to 20 minutes for a monthly fee across London, Milton Keynes, Oxford, Manchester and Nottingham.

In London, the scheme will cost £6.99 per month, with rides priced at £1.70 for up to 20 minutes, just below the capital’s £1.75 bus fare set by Transport for London (TfL).

The firm has faced criticism in recent months, after quietly increasing per-minute rates in the capital, City AM revealed at the time.

The new model means that subscribers will also receive free bike unlocks and extended reservations.

Outside London, pricing is lower still, with rides costing £1.60 in Milton Keynes, £1.50 in Manchester, and £1 in Nottingham. These numbers will depend on the monthly subscription fee.

The latest rollout comes as Lime looks to become a popular routine commuting option rather than an occasional ride.

Wayne Ting, the company’s chief executive, said: “We understand the importance of maintaining an affordable and easily accessible service”.

“This new pricing model will make it easier and more affordable for people to get around using active travel”.

Lime’s UK growth

Lime has rapidly expanded its footprint across the UK. The firm recorded £111.3m in UK revenue last year, a 75 per cent increase year-on-year.

London remains its largest market. Lime is estimated to operate around 20,000 bikes across the capital, far exceeding the roughly 12,000 bikes available through TfL’s Santander Cycles scheme.

But the growth has also brought scrutiny, with several London boroughs introducing stricter rules for operators.

Those have included fines for bikes left obstructing pavements, as well as tighter limits on where vehicles can be parked.

Meanwhile, rivals including Forest and Bolt have been experimenting with discounted rides and alternative pricing models to attract regular commuters.

Against that backdrop, Lime’s subscription strategy reflects a broader shift in micromobility toward predictable pricing, particularly as rising public transport fares push more commuters to seek alternative ways to get around.

Heidi Alexander, the UK’s transport secretary, said: “This government wants to ensure active travel is affordable and accessible for everyone”.

“We will continue to work closely with the industry to make shared cycles a low-cost transport option across the country”.