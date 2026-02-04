Lime policy chief: Retime traffic lights to make London cyclists safer

As London retimes traffic lights, cyclists shouldn’t be left on red

Last week, Transport for London (TfL) announced plans to retime traffic lights to give buses priority at all 3,500 signals on bus routes across London by 2030. It’s a welcome step. Faster, more reliable buses will make travel easier for Londoners, build a more resilient public transport network and ultimately help shift us further away from car dependency.

But buses aren’t the only ones affected by how traffic signals are timed. Cycling now accounts for up to one in five trips in central London, with cycle traffic at peak times exceeding cars. Despite this, signal timings remain set around motor traffic speeds, which can lead to frequent stopping and less smooth journeys for people on bikes.

That’s set against the fantastic progress London has made elsewhere. Over the past decade, TfL has expanded the capital’s cycling network, which passed 430km last year – up from around 90km in 2016. Rethinking how traffic lights are timed could be a natural next step in building on that success.

Other leading cycling cities like Copenhagen and Amsterdam show what’s possible. ‘Green wave’ technology, which rewards cyclists travelling at a safe, consistent speed with a sequence of green lights, has improved safety and rider behaviour while reducing journey times at relatively low cost.

It could also help address red-light running. Research suggests this behaviour can be driven by cyclists trying to escape unsafe situations, like feeling exposed to traffic at junctions.

Of course, none of this needs to come at the expense of bus priority. Cycling already helps extend the reach of public transport and we know a significant number of Lime riders use bikes to connect with buses and the Tube. But trialling cyclist-friendly signal timings away from core bus routes, in areas with high cycle use and lower car traffic, would complement TfL’s plans and help London’s transport ecosystem work even better for everyone.

Putting cycling into the curriculum

One of the most rewarding parts of my job is getting to spend time with London’s growing cycling community. There are so many people working to make cycling more accessible across the capital and it shows how small changes can add up. We set up our Share the Joy cycling fund to help them. The initiative, run in partnership with London Cycling Campaign and LOUD mobility has already awarded £212,000 to over 80 community groups and organisations.

A great example of the impact it has had is our support for Risley Avenue Primary School located near our North London warehouse in Tottenham, Haringey. Risley is one of London’s only schools to integrate cycling into its curriculum, but the programme was under threat after its training bikes needed replacement and repair. Our Share the Joy funding enabled the school to upgrade its fleet and will help train hundreds more students to start their cycling journeys.

The next funding window opens in Spring, and I’m really excited about the opportunity to support more fantastic community projects.

On your bike, AI applicants

I’m currently hiring for a new team member, and have added a short question on why applicants want to work at Lime to the process. Roughly 30 per cent of responses include an opening line about our business operating at the “intersection of public policy, commercial delivery, and social impact” or similar. Whilst we welcome candidates (and colleagues) collaborating with AI, it needs to be done thoughtfully and with honesty. For now, this type of response ends up answering the question pretty comprehensively.

Hal Stevenson is Lime’s UK policy director