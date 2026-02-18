New regulations for pedicabs to curb ‘rip-off’ fares

(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Pedicabs will be barred from blasting bangers and charging “rip-off” fares under new rules which will mean rickshaws in the capital face regulations for the first time.

Under new rules proposed by Transport for London (TfL), drivers will be required to have a full driving license, pass enhanced criminal checks, and meet English language requirements to operate the neon-rimmed vehicles.

The vehicles themselves will need a licence and have to display a registration plate, while drivers will be banned from playing music outloud.

TfL’s proposals would also impose new pricing rules on pedicab drivers to prevent customers from being overcharged. The body suggested a base fare of up to £5, with a £1 per minute charge levied on journeys. Extra passengers will be charged at no more than £3 per person.

Customers complain of massive overcharges

The new pricing rules have come into force following reports that some tourists have been massively overcharged. In one case cited in the Commons, a tourist with two children was charged more than £450 for a seven-minute journey.

“After years of campaigning, I’m pleased that TfL will be regulating pedicabs across the capital to ensure they meet proper operational standards,” Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said.

“Pedicabs should be a fun way to explore London – but too often people face rip-off fares, blaring music and unsafe behaviour. We’re bringing in these new rules so that both customers and drivers can benefit from an industry that is more safe, reliable and professional.”

The new rules will come into force in October. Rachel Blake, MP for Cities of London and Westminster, said residents in the centre of London have had to put up with noise and disruption “for far too long”.

“Residents across the Cities of London and Westminster will welcome the regulations coming in today as a first step to clamping down on rogue pedicab operators, with most importantly a ban on amplified noise,” she said.