U.K. Enterprises Expand Governed Salesforce AI Adoption

Enterprises in the U.K. are expanding transformations of Salesforce environments, with stronger controls for data, AI and delivery of capabilities, as they adopt autonomous workflows and modernize customer operations, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens® Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.K. finds that enterprises are pursuing Salesforce modernization in an environment shaped by data protection requirements, AI governance expectations and pressure to show business value quickly. Organizations are extending Salesforce beyond core sales and service into omnichannel engagement, contact center automation and industry-specific use cases. As they do, they are putting more emphasis on resilient architectures, disciplined change management and compliant operating models.

“Companies in the U.K. are transforming their use of Salesforce for the age of AI, but they want AI adoption to be controlled, explainable and tied to operational outcomes,” said Rakesh Parameshwara B, director at ISG. “Providers that deliver governance, data readiness and repeatable deployments are best positioned to support this next phase of enterprise adoption.”

Many enterprises in the U.K. are prioritizing auditability and trust as they scale generative AI and autonomous capabilities on Salesforce. They want policy guardrails, decision logs, human-approval checkpoints and explainable workflows embedded into agent-based use cases. The goal is to accelerate automation without weakening accountability, especially in regulated sectors such as financial services, public services and utilities.

Companies are also demanding stronger links between platform spending and business outcomes. They want to incorporate FinOps disciplines that link license consumption, storage, API usage and AI credits to metrics such as customer experience, revenue, case resolution and time to market.

At the same time, U.K. organizations are investing in integration and evergreen operations to support broader Salesforce adoption. They are using Data 360 unification, semantic modeling and MuleSoft-led orchestration to create reliable enterprise data foundations. Companies are implementing AgentOps, DevSecOps and industrialized delivery models to keep pace with Salesforce’s release cycle and reduce risk. Buyers increasingly favor modular transformation roadmaps and quick-start approaches over large, monolithic programs, ISG says.

“Enterprises in the U.K. are no longer satisfied with Salesforce AI pilots that cannot be governed or scaled,” said Sonam Chawla, senior lead analyst at ISG and lead author of the report. “They are looking for providers that can realize durable transformation outcomes through trusted data, operational discipline and measurable value.”

The report also explores other trends affecting the U.K. Salesforce ecosystem, including growing demand for U.K.-specific reference cases and increasing interest in outcome-linked pricing for optimization engagements.

For more insights into the Salesforce-related challenges faced by enterprises in the U.K., plus ISG’s advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 33 providers across three quadrants: Professional Services, Value Realization and Optimization Services and Innovation on Salesforce/Agentforce.

It names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants. LTM is named as a Leader in two quadrants, while Coforge, Deloitte, Hexaware, PwC and Reply are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Coforge, fluent:cx, Hexaware and Reply are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Hexaware is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among Salesforce ecosystem providers. Hexaware earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG’s Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

A customized version of the report is available from Hexaware.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429628057/en/

Contact

Sarah Ye, ISG

+44 7833 567868

sarah.ye@isg-one.com



Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3100

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

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U.K. firms are expanding transformations of Salesforce environments as they adopt autonomous workflows and modernize customer operations, ISG says.

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Companies in the U.K. are transforming their use of Salesforce for AI but want AI adoption to be controlled, explainable and tied to operational outcomes. They seek providers that deliver governance, data readiness and repeatable deployments.

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