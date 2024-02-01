Gymbox takes over Morley’s for free chicken and memberships challenge

Morley’s has partnered with fitness brand Gymbox for a cycling challenge to win free chicken and gym memberships.

This is a union forged in protein heaven. Morley’s, one of London’s most iconic chicken shops has partnered with fitness brand Gymbox for a cycling challenge to win free chicken and gym memberships.

The Brick Lane-located chicken shop will be given a Gymbox make-over for the night, transforming it into a chicken shop with a challenge to work up a sweat.

The DJ will be blasting the tunes and an assault bike set up in the shop – then the floor is yours to give it all you’ve got for a set distance and be in with a chance to win a year’s free Gymbox membership.

The one-night-only fitness event on Thursday, February 1 from 6pm to 8pm is not to be missed, with a live DJ turning the place up and a range of free goodies available to take home.

Anyone who takes part in the cycling speed challenge will bag themselves free wings and a free day pass to Gymbox.

Don’t fancy a spin on the bike? No problem. If you’ve come to support a friend and are here for the good vibes, you’ll be entitled to free wings too if you buy a meal.

Rory McEntee, brand and marketing director at Gymbox, said: “There’s not many establishments that represent the heart of the local community in London more than Morley’s, so we’re buzzing to team up with these chicken shop legends. From smashing wings to smashing the gym, we’re here to celebrate the balance in everyday life.”

Shan Selvendran, managing director at Morley’s, added: “Like Gymbox, we have a loyal and dedicated fan base, and love the community and support the brand fosters. Collaborating this season – when the mantra should be balance, not beating yourself up – makes so much sense.”

The unusual collaboration is part of “Made for London Life”, the Gymbox campaign all about highlighting the highs and lows of life in London.