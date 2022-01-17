Sweat is weakness leaving the body: Europe’s highest gym launches in City’s new 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper

Europe’s highest gym will soon be in the Square Mile as fitness operator BXR London told City A.M. this afternoon it is moving in on the 25th floor inside the new 22 Bishopsgate tower.

The BXR City branch will also contain one of the highest climbing walls in the world when it will open next month: 6.5 metre high and 125 metre above ground.

The new site will span 9,000 sq ft, providing 360-degree views across London, offering studio-based, instructor-led classes.

Residents of 22 Bishopsgate will be offered special access to founding memberships for the new club, with a limited number of exclusive memberships available to non-residents.









London’s 22 Bishopsgate, dubbed Europe’s first vertical village, is expected to accommodate a community of up to 12,000 residents and visitors, with about 6,000 personnel at any one time.

The location has central themes of wellbeing and community with amenities including BXR as the building’s fitness offering in the City’s newest skyscraper.