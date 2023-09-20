Horizon 22: Europe’s highest free viewing gallery opens doors next week

London is preparing to level up its skyline game with the unveiling of Horizon 22, Europe’s highest free public viewing gallery.

Horizon 22 will open its doors to guests next week in London, boasting palatial view of the city as Europe’s highest free public viewing gallery.

London’s skyline is no stranger to skyscrapers, offering visitors and residents plenty of ways to gain a panoramic view of the city’s vibrant and historic infrastructure, however, Horizon 22 is now taking the spot as the highest.

The gallery is on the 58th floor of the City of London’s tallest building, 22 Bishopsgate, which will give guests a new view of the city’s most famous landmarks.

Doors will open to the public at 10am on 27 September and guests are encouraged to pre-book online.

As city officials look forward to Horizon 22’s “long-term success,” its been made a priority through the City’s flagship “Destination City” programme, Shravan Joshi, City of London Corporation’s planning and transportation committee chair, said.

“Dedicated to making the City a thriving, seven-day-a-week destination for all, we are attracting new and existing audiences to encourage footfall and spend, making the City an inclusive place that welcomes all communities – Horizon 22 exemplifies this approach.

“Creating structures to welcome and wow all visitors through planning and the built environment is a key part of our inclusive vision to ensure that the Square Mile provides the best experience possible,” he added.