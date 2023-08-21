Horizon 22: London sky-high viewing gallery set to elevate the capital

London is preparing to level up its skyline game with the unveiling of Horizon 22, Europe’s highest free public viewing gallery.

Set to open its doors this September, Horizon 22 is perched on Level 58 of the towering 22 Bishopsgate – City of London’s tallest building.

Horizon 22 is “yet another huge vote of confidence” in London as a “global business hub” and a “seven-day-a-week destination”, said Shravan Joshi, chairman of the City of London Corporation planning and transportation committee.

“On top of the much-needed office space that 22 Bishopsgate provides, I am delighted that we can now widely share its free to access, public viewing gallery, which promises some of the best possible views of London,” Joshi added.

From the viewpoint, 254 metres above ground, visitors can see London landmarks such as the Gherkin, St Paul’s Cathedral and the iconic Leadenhall Building, dubbed the ‘Cheesegrater’.

Accessible by two “high-speed” lifts, the main viewing gallery has an 8.4 metre high ceiling to maximise daylight and improve energy efficiency, as well as enhance the experience for visitors.

Phillip Shalless, senior asset manager at AXA Investment Managers, whose clients own 22 Bishopsgate, said he hopes Horizon 22 will become a “must-see destination” for anyone visiting or living the capital, promising “unparalleled” views.