London’s Sky Garden crowned world’s most ticketed destination as visitors flock to the City

20 Fenchurch Street’s Sky Garden

The City of London’s Sky Garden has become one of the world’s most ticketed destinations.

The Sky Garden, located at the top of the ‘Walkie Talkie’ building at 20 Fenchurch Street, was completed in 2014 and has since welcomed 11m visitors, with 1m being over the past year.

It comes as new roof terraces and viewing points continue to bring footfall to the Square Mile. The Lookout at 8 Bishopsgate and Horizon 22 at Bishopsgate are the most recent additions. They have welcomed nearly 0.5m people in less than a year.

Young people take a walk around 120 Fenchurch’s roof garden

“The spectacular success of these elevated public spaces show how tall buildings in the City not only provide the high-quality office space we need, but offer benefits to the community and boost the Square Mile’s economic growth and tourist appeal,” chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee, Shravan Joshi, said.

As the interest continues to grow, the City of London Corporation has said it plans to bring even more viewing offerings into the mix, including 1 Leadenhall Court, 50 Fenchurch St, Seal House, Millenium Bridge House, and Citicape House in Holborn.

“It’s particularly encouraging to see school children and local communities enjoying the spaces, giving them a feeling of belonging to, and involvement in, the City, its environment, and history,” Joshi said.