Dining Diary: A tasting in Sky Garden showcased Great British wine

I always recommend the Sky Garden to anyone visiting London. It has 360 degree views across our glorious city, with three bars, two restaurants and plenty of space to meander through the indoor garden or on the outside balcony.

Fenchurch is the fancier of the restaurants, sporting its own wide terrace where I sipped Simpsons Classic Cuvée ‘Chalklands’ 2018 with tempura oysters as the sun set and the lights of London twinkled below. We dined in the private dining-room, a stunning glass-enclosed space making the most of the incredible views from the highest point of the Sky Garden.

Talented Chef Michael Carr had put together an incredible tasting menu to “get our palates exploring” and paired his beautiful, seasonal dishes with a selection from Simpsons Estate, one of the most delicious and innovative wineries in England. Carr did not shy away from a bold choice. My favourite pairing was his curried monkfish, succulent and spicy, with plump mussels and fresh Thai basil accompanied by Simpsons Blanc de Noirs 2017, which filled the mouth with fresh red berries, delicate patisserie and subtle spice. An inspired match.

My bottle of the night, however, was Simpson’s Rabbit Hole Pinot Noir. Supple and smooth, it was served with fallow deer that melted in the mouth and proved that the Brits can do red wines marvellously. Head sommelier Alex Pastrav is a big fan and believes that though lockdown has been bad for hospitality, it has drawn focus to national producers and “allowed us to showcase local varieties and wines”.

New opening: Where’s Freds?

Moments from Bank Station, this chic-cosy bolthole delivers just what you want when you need it.

From speciality coffees and brunches to small plates and cocktails this warmly elegant spot is perfect for a pre-work pick-me-up, lunch break, date or pre-reservation glass.

The wine list is organic and tasty, the beers have B-corp status and the Aperol spritz and margaritas are on tap.

Platters of oysters and British cheeses await you in the latest venture by foodie-entrepreneur Chelsea Finch.

Wines of the week

Wild Life Botanicals, £16, Harvey Nichols

For those who feel they over-indulged­­­­­ this holiday season, this English 0.5% sparkling is actually good for you, delivering 15% of your daily intake of vitamins and minerals in every 125ml glass. Far more fun than appletiser, this is stylish low-

alcohol sipping.

Petaluma White Label Chardonnay 2016, £16, Waitrose

An Australian classic from one of the country’s premium wine regions, the Adelaide Hills. This vibrant wine shines with ripe orchard fruits, peaches and cream and whispers of vanilla pods to blow those winter blues away.

Bruce Jack Boer Maak ‘N Plan Chenin Blanc, £16, Mind Map Wine

Ripe fruited but beautifully structured, this is a wine bursting with yellow apples, green melons, stone fruits and refreshing lime. Chenin Blanc is South Africa’s most widely planted grape and with beauties like this it is easy to see why.

Spier 21 Gables Cabernet Sauvignon 2012 (Magnum), £48, Laithwaites

This magnum by South Africa’s renowned Spier Estate is a lavish, smooth, full-bodied red with a beautiful perfume of violets, tobacco leaf, deep dark orchard fruits and dusky spices.

Thelema Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, £22.20, Great Wine Co.

Gaining a silver medal at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards this is a regular at my

house. A perfectly balanced Cabernet Sauvignon both juicy and structured with elegant notes of black fruits, spice and chocolate. Do yourself a favour as it is currently on offer.