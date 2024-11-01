Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Experience the Château Latour Discovery Room at Ten Trinity Square

Private Access to Château Latour Wine

Stepping into Ten Trinity Square Private Club is like walking into the most luxurious version of London 100 years ago. This Grade II listed building exudes warmth and sophistication, perfectly situated in the heart of London’s financial district, ideal for private meetings, indulgent dinners, or to celebrate a special occasion.

From vintages that date back to the 1930s to magnificent magnum bottles of Château Latour wine, there’s no better place to enjoy these fine wines, sourced directly from the cellars of Bordeaux, than in the Château Latour Discovery Room. This true showstopper features floor-to-ceiling wine fridges and light fixtures that replicate the Bordeaux wine cellar. Original oak paneling and intricate carvings of influential historical figures enhance the ambiance, reflecting the Club’s British heritage while atmospheric lighting pays homage to the storied Bordeaux estate. Over the years, extravagant long-table dinners and extensive wine tastings have been hosted here over the years.

As a City A.M. reader, we are inviting you to experience the Château Latour Discovery Room as if you were a member. This room can accommodate up to 26 seated and 60 standing and would be perfect for a festive celebration. This offer will be available as one-time experience and will run until the 20th December.

A Historic Partnership with Château Latour Wine

Château Latour is for the first time lending its name away from the vineyards to Ten Trinity Square Private Club. Since the inception of the 1855 Bordeaux Classification, Château Latour has been

recognised as being a first-growth, Premier Grand Cru Classé. Dating back to the 14th Century, the estate is located on the Southern tip of Pauillac in the Médoc region, to the north-west of Bordeaux and produces three wines – Le Grand Vin, Les Forts de Latour and Pauillac de Château Latour. This collaboration makes Ten Trinity Square the perfect venue for members to enjoy a glass of wine while engaging in meaningful business conversations or relaxing with friends.

The Annual Latour Dinner

One of the most anticipated events in Ten Trinity’s social calendar is the Latour Dinner, an opportunity to savor some of the finest wines from Château Latour’s cellars, paired with a meticulously crafted seven-course gastronomic menu by Head Chef, Giacomo Tranquilli. This year’s focus is on the Iconic vintages of Latour, celebrated for its ability to develop complex flavors. Guests will enjoy 9 vintages, ranging from the 1980’s to current release, including the iconic 1982 Grand Vin de Château Latour. This event is just one of many exclusive evenings hosted for members at Ten Trinity Square Private Club, providing inspiration for your own memorable gatherings.

What to Expect When Dining

Ten Trinity Square’s culinary experience is elevated under the guidance of Head Chef Giacomo Tranquilli, who brings over 14 years of Michlin Star culinary expertise to the City of London. Chef Giacomo’s Italian-inspired menu with Japanese influences perfectly aligns with the Club’s ethos of delivering exceptional dining experiences. One standout feature dish is the exquisite Lamb Rack, which showcases Chef Giacomo’s skill and creativity. This beautifully cooked lamb is paired with delicate Japanese aubergine, creating a harmonious balance of flavors. The miso emulsion adds a rich umami depth, while the lamb jus enhances the dish’s overall sophistication.

A Perfect Pairing: Cigar Lounge Experience

After enjoying fine wine, why not indulge in the club’s Cigar Lounge? As the leading cigar lounge in the City of London, Ten Trinity invites cigar connoisseurs to buy and sample some of the world’s finest Havanas. Here, the experience is unhurried, allowing you to savor every moment. “I spend a lot of evenings at the Cigar Lounge here at the Club, offering my expert advice to both experienced and novice cigar lovers. It’s one of my favourite ways to end the evening,” shares Mattia Leonardi, Club Supervisor. Ten Trinity also partners with select London cigar brands, and a standout event they recently hosted with Davidoff Cigars was to celebrate Winston Churchill’s 150th birthday, inviting members to enjoy a limited-edition cigar in his honor.

Join Ten Trinity Square Private Club for an extraordinary experience that brings together the finest wine, exquisite dining, and an elegant atmosphere. With their exclusive offer to host in the Château Latour Discovery Room, you can create unforgettable memories while indulging in the luxury and sophistication that define Ten Trinity Square Private Club — your invitation awaits.

To inquire to become a member, email clubsales@tentrinitysquare.com.

Visit: Exclusive London Private Members Club | Ten Trinity Square