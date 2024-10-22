This will change how you think of Morocco

This isn’t the sandy-hued Morocco as you might imagine it; it’s a green oasis where gardens are kept lush by recycled water.

THE LOCATION

When the Portuguese landed on the stony face of the Atlantic coast in the early 16th century, they stopped at El Jadida, a Moroccan port just an hour south of Casablanca. To protect trade routes between Europe and Asia during their two-and-a-half-century occupation, they built a stronghold known as Mazagan.

The centrepiece of Mazagan is its striking wall, which snakes around the maritime city. Climb atop and it offers views of both the sea and the maze of narrow streets below. The city’s blend of European and Moroccan cultures earned Mazagan UNESCO World Heritage status in 2004.

Nearby, Casablanca’s historic medinas offer leathers, linens and spices and the Hassan II Mosque, with its retractable roof, is open for non-Muslims to visit.

THE HOTEL

The Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort stands proudly on a stretch of seven kilometres of El Jadida’s pristine beach. Owned by the same group behind Dubai’s famed Atlantis, the five-star destination is a 250 hectare playground of modern indulgence.

For those inclined towards a more palatial lifestyle, Mazagan offers everything the heart could desire – and maybe more. The resort’s vaulted atrium immediately transports you to the old-world charm of Morocco. Typical Maroc flair is woven into the fabrics at every corner and a decadent oud scent wafts in the air at all times. Sunlight soaks the hotel’s immaculate corridors, imbuing the marble floors and walls with an orange glow the UK is simply incapable of.

The resort boasts 492 rooms and suites, many overlooking the beach, where horses gallop along the beach in the cooler mornings. Outside, this isn’t the sandy-hued Morocco as you might imagine it; it’s a green oasis where gardens are kept lush by recycled water used across the entire resort.

WHAT TO DO

Venture beyond the resort to explore the ancient towns of El Jadida and neighbouring Azemmour, known for its colour-washed walls and warm locals trading handmade textiles and ceramics. Back at Mazagan, the 18-hole golf course, designed by the legendary Gary Player, will not disappoint, with panoramic views of the ocean from nearly every hole.

For non-golfers, the beach offers quad biking along the shoreline to horseriding through the surf. Morocco’s Atlantic shores are the surfer’s dream, with the perfect swell for both beginners and seasoned wave-catchers. Drop the kids off at the hotel’s paintballing, zip-lining, archery or go-karting sites and fritter away the afternoon by the Grand Riad pool or detox with a traditional hammam massage in the spa.

THE FOOD AND DRINK

When the sun sets and the time comes to retox, Mazagan’s dining options spring to life. The French-inspired La Cave offers an intimate, candlelit setting with a wine list to delight. For those seeking seafood, Sel de Mer serves up your choice of fish or crustacean plucked fresh from the Atlantic, while Buddha-Bar Beach brings a chic, laid-back vibe with sushi and cocktails served right on the shore.

Potter down the boardwalk to Beach Barbecue where a feast of charred meats and pizzas are on the menu. Don’t miss the fragrant Moroccan tea and Almou – almond butter swirled with local argan oil and honey – at the breakfast buffet morning, where piles of fresh fruit are stacked metres high on the tables.

TOP TIP

Visit the hotel’s very own farm to play with the goats and wander through the vegetable patches where Mazagan grows its own produce. Morocco’s autumn sun is gentle but offers zephyr-like temperatures perfect for a post-summer break. The best part is, all of this can be yours in just three hours from London.

Rooms at Mazagan start at £135.

For more information or to book, visit the website here.