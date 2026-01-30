Being Gordon Ramsay: Netflix doc follows chef’s ‘most ambitious project ever’

Being Gordon Ramsay launches on Netflix in February

Last year, Gordon Ramsay opened the highest restaurant in Europe. Lucky Cat Bishopsgate is at the top of the 62-storey 22 Bishopsgate, and a new Netflix documentary follows the opening phase of what Ramsay describes as “the most ambitious project I’ve ever opened in my entire life.”

Being Gordon Ramsay is a six-part documentary that follows the chef and TV personality at work and at home, in the six months leading to the opening of five hospitality ventures within 22 Bishopsgate, including luxury pan-Asian restaurant Lucky Cat.

The show follows Ramsay “balance the challenges” that come with the opening, and follows him at home with his wife Tana and their six children.

In a trailer for the series Ramsay reveals he’s invested £20million of his own cash into this project, and says he’d be “fucked” if the project was to fail. It’s classic Ramsay, featuring more F-bombs and segments where the chef is seen criticising other chefs in his kitchens.

In bits filmed at home, one of his children describes the Michelin starred chef as “a very different person to who he is on set – [at home] he’s just dad.” Other storylines follow Ramsay talking about his working class childhood when he had holes in second hand pairs of trousers, and how that experience has shaped him as an adult. He says that despite his success he still fears losing his wealth.

In City AM’s review of Lucky Cat Bishopsgate, we wrote: “Going to Gordon Ramsay’s newest restaurant is palm sweat-inducing stuff. From its sky-high vantage point, one can look down at the Walkie Talkie, which, despite being famed for its views, looks puny.

We called the food “hit and miss”, writing: “The grilled miso salmon, sweetened with burned orange, works. Other experiments do not: scallop with sweetcorn is a jarring exercise in excess. I’d recommend the rib eye with Thai chimichurri for a twist on the classic City Boy steak dinner. The famous ‘gfc’ – Gordon’s fried chicken – with hot Korean miso would be high on my list of perfect drunk 3am foods, but it’s a bit too sweet.”

“Like Sushisamba and the beleaguered City Social – which reminded me of a uni night out at Vodka Revs when I went recently – restaurateurs slicing steak 200 metres skyward seem to have collectively agreed that the dining experience must replicate the feeling of a piss-up in a regional night club. The restaurant is obviously pitch black: in hilariously dour press shots, Ramsay looks like one of the bouncers.”

The series is produced by Ramsay’s production company Studio Ramsay Global behind his other shows including Kitchen Nightmares, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service and Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars.

Ramsay last appeared in Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted for Disney+ and National Geographic, a documentary format following the chef exploring culinary traditions from around the world, from Peru’s “sacred valley” to New Zealand’s “rugged south”.

Being Gordon Ramsay airs on 18 February on Netflix