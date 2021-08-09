Skadden agrees 15 year lease for 22 Bishopsgate office

International law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates, has signed for three floors of 22 Bishopsgate.

The City of London’s tallest office building is now 60% let with the US law firm taking 65,000 sq ft of space and planning to move its 250-strong London workforce to the site in late 2022.

Building owner AXA IM Alts said the lease reflected the shift back to office working since the easing of the UK government’s work from home message.

The building reached practical completion in December 2020 and has now agreed three leases including specialty, bespoke and (re)insurance business Fidelis, which will be taking the c. 25,000 sq ft 42nd floor.

Skadden will be situated on the 38-40th floors with employees able to use facilities including ‘The Market’ 20,000 sq ft food hub and ‘The Exchange’, an innovation and conference space.

Phillip Shalless, senior asset manager at AXA IM Alts, said: “Since restrictions began to ease in March, we have seen a material uplift in occupier enquiries, as businesses reflect on the lockdown-experience and seek adaptable space with best-in class amenity and smart technology.

“22 Bishopsgate, with its emphasis on providing excellent amenities and smart technology that enable the highest levels of wellbeing and productivity, is ideally suited to Skadden.

“This letting to such a prestigious global law firm as Skadden is both a further endorsement of the appeal of 22 Bishopsgate, and highlights the crucial role that the centre of London continues to play in creating the right space for talent and business to thrive.”