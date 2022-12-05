Tech recruitment firm Levin to set up London HQ at new space in 155 Bishopsgate

British Land has signed an agreement with tech recruitment giant Levin to let its entire Storey space at 155 Bishopsgate for its new London HQ.

Levin, which has had a footprint at the development since 2020, is to take up 23,000 sq ft of space, after previously leasing space on the same campus at 1 Finsbury Avenue and 100 Liverpool St.

Levin will consolidate its office space within a single location, joining Maven Securities, Marex and Sumitomo Mitsui in the building.

British Land has recently carried out a full refurbishment of the 155 Bishopsgate building, including a new lounge and an upgrade of the 160,000 sq ft of workspace.

The Broadgate campus is home to many big names, such as McCann Worldgroup, Mimecast and Peel Hunt.

Features at the building that appeal to Levin include a number of breakout areas across the development, Alex Horner, global chief commercial officer at Levin, said.

These areas have “achieved an informal tech-type vibe which is quite unusual to find in the City,” Horner explained.

“We’re close to local gyms, restaurants, pubs and bars which is great for team socialising,” he added.