Gymbox releases ‘toxin-purging’ Lymphomania self-massage classes

Fitness chain Gymbox has launched ‘Lymphomania’ – a self-massage class focused on lymphatic health through mindful movement and touch.

You might have heard more talk about the lymphatic system lately – the body’s way of ‘purging toxins’ by collecting excess fluid in tissue and returning it to your bloodstream.

But unlike the circulatory system, it needs help from motion, breathing, and massage to keep things moving.

Class participants are involved in 45 minutes of tapping, shaking, and targeted massage to get the lymphatic system flowing freely again.

The health and fitness focussed session guides members to shake stagnant lymph nodes with rebounding and dancing warmups before massaging the face, neck, and shoulders.

Yoga-inspired stretching opens gut and joint lymph nodes, while breathwork circulates fluid. With around 600 lymph nodes said to benefit from this gentle yet targeted self-care, it’s no wonder the release leaves members feeling so good.

As the latest addition to the holistic class category, the focus on restoration and rejuvenation makes the perfect option for heavy-lifting gymgoers to unwind on rest days, or new joiners to ease their way into the club.

Gyms across London hosting the sessions include Bank, Covent Garden, Ealing, Elephant and Castle Farringdon, Holborn, Old Street, Victoria, Westfield London and Westfield Stratford.

If you fancy popping along to try the class, day passes are from £20 or go all out with a membership from £90.