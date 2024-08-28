Best tech to tackle airborne pollutants in your home

High-quality home tech for cleaning the air can drastically transform your indoor environment and your health

As concerns about indoor air quality grow, selecting an effective air purifier or an effortless vacuum is important for a healthier living space; especially when working from home.

Whether you’re battling dust, allergens, or volatile organic compounds, high-quality home tech for cleaning the air can drastically transform your indoor environment and your health.

Switchbot

Best for… effortless cleaning

The Switchbot S10 robot vacuum redefines convenience with its revolutionary autonomous water station, making manual refills a thing of the past. This advanced vacuum uses a dual-pipe system to handle water autonomously, transforming the way you clean your home.

Get it from here.

Dyson

Best for… cooling and purifying in style

The Dyson Purifier HEPA Cool Formaldehyde TP09 offers both powerful air purification and cooling, capturing 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles and destroying formaldehyde. Its intelligent sensors ensure optimal air quality, while the sleek design complements any room.

Get it from here.

Blueair

Best for… quiet operation

The Blueair Blue Max delivers effective air purification for spaces up to 103 m² with smart Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control. Its quiet operation ensures a peaceful environment, and the Scandinavian design adds a touch of style.

Get it from here

Molekule

Best for… targeting allergens

The Molekule Air Pro purifiers use a unique combination of PECO technology and HEPA filtration to destroy the widest range of pollutants including mould, viruses and bacteria, in large living and workspaces (up to 1000 sq ft). Destroying allergens such as dust mites, pollen and pet dander, the Air Pro provides healthier indoor air, helping to reduce symptoms for those suffering with allergies.

Get it from here.

Vitesy

Best for… advanced pollutant removal

Vitesy’s Eteria combines an air quality monitor with an air purifier, using Photocatalytic Filter technology to capture 99 per cent of bacteria, moulds, formaldehyde, and viruses. It also addresses outdoor pollutants like PM 2.5 with its reusable ceramic filter.

Get it from here.