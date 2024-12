Food Review: Ranking Wetherspoon’s Christmas menu at new Waterloo pub

Love it or hate it, you can’t deny that JD Wetherspoon is a national institution. It’s even earned itself a shiny nickname: Spoons.

But would you consider having your Christmas lunch there? Ever wondered what Christmas at a Wetherspoons pub is like?

City AM’s finest food reviewers, Steve Dinneen, Anna Moloney and Christopher Dorrell, try every single item on the new Wetherspoon’s festive menu to find out.