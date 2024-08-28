WFH? Health experts uncover airborne dangers lurking in your space

Dust mites, moulds, microbes, allergens, bacteria and even viruses can all affect home air quality

An increase in invisible moulds, microbes, bacteria and viruses in the City air may be impacting your working from home air quality and health without you realising, an NHS doctor warns

When was the last time you thought about the air in your home? Today? Yesterday? Never?

According to new research*, just 27 per cent of us have thought about the air quality inside our homes a lot, while 39 per cent have given it some thought.

What’s more, 54 per cent surveyed rightly think that poor indoor air quality could affect their health as well as the health of those around them, whilst a quarter think that it only affects those who already have respiratory problems.

Dr Nisa Aslam, an NHS doctor, explains: “With more people working from home and working out from home, it’s important that we place a big focus on the air around us.

“Dust mites, moulds, microbes, allergens, bacteria and even viruses can be lingering in the air, which can have a big impact on health and wellbeing.”

The research, commissioned by natural health and wellbeing company Puressentiel, has also found that just 42 per cent have taken steps to improve the air quality in their home including opening windows, reducing central heating use and spraying air fresheners.

Interestingly, almost half of respondents think indoor air contains the greatest concentrations of germs or viruses as opposed to outdoor air. A third don’t think there is a difference and only a fifth think that outdoor air contains the greatest concentrations of germs or viruses.

Of those who haven’t tried to improve their air quality, 34 per cent assume that they simply can’t, yet natural health specialist and chemist Dr Tim Bond states that there are several ways we can ensure the air we breathe is cleaner and purer.

He says: “Indoor air pollution can negatively impact the health of ourselves and family members, including children.

“Respiratory problems, skin irritations, coughs and colds can be caused by allergens in the air, plus these allergens can further exacerbate problems for those with allergies already.”

Although most of the nation isn’t placing indoor air quality too highly on their priority list, two-thirds believe that coughs are affected by the poor air quality in the home, whilst 59 per cent say it can cause breathing problems and 53 per cent say it can cause colds.

Plus, 44 per cent think that poor air quality can affect sleep.

Dr Bond adds: “We’re clearly aware of the potential dangers yet so many aren’t doing anything about air pollution in the home.

“The problem is, we can’t see these germs and viruses in the air, however, many would pay more attention to indoor air if they could as two-thirds have admitted that if they could see germs or virus particles in the air in their home, they would do more to improve the air quality.”

Dr Aslam reiterates: “The nation’s awareness of how to clean their air, is minimal. But simple lifestyle additions and changes can make all the difference to our health.”

Easy steps to improve air quality

The power of plants

Dr Bond explains: “There is a natural solution to minimising air pollution.

Essential oil can kill and stave off house pests such as dust mites, itch mites, clothes moths, fleas and bed bugs. It can be used on textiles in the home, such as bedding, mattresses, sofas, chairs, soft furnishings, and cuddly toys, as well as outdoor furniture.

Dr Bond adds: “It’s estimated that, In industrialised countries like the UK, one in four people is affected by these microscopic irritants.

Ventilate your home

Of those who do take action against indoor air pollution, 71 per cent open their windows.

Dr Aslam says, “Winter provides a perfect environment for house-dust mites because we keep windows closed and heating on and this increases the warmth and humidity they love.

Condensation around windows and humidity also promote the growth of mould. When you can, especially during the warmer months, open your windows to allow air to circulate.”

Regularly vacuum

It’s impossible to keep your house spotlessly clean 24/7, but ensuring you devote time to regular cleaning is important. According to the Puressentiel research, four in 10 Brits have spent more time keeping their home clean since Covid-19.

Dr Bond says: “Look for a Hoover with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters that can trap more house dust mites than regular vacuum cleaners.”