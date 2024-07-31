Burning question: How is summer affecting your skin health?

Worryingly 85 per cent of us are going sunscreen-free, as higher temperatures start to affect our skin health this week in London

As the capital heats up this week, sun-seekers are flocking to hot spots like London’s many parks and buzzing rooftops to soak up the rays. But in the rush to enjoy the warmer weather, many of us are ignoring a key aspect of looking after our skin health: sunscreen.

New data shows that skipping SPF isn’t just a minor oversight—it could have serious long-term consequences for your skin health.

With global warming and urban pollution intensifying, the sun’s harmful effects are more severe than ever. Increased UV radiation due to ozone layer thinning and city pollutants amplifying sun damage make it crucial to protect your skin.

Hot topic

A recent survey by skincare brand Hada Labo Tokyo found that 85 per cent of us skip sunscreen even when it’s warm. This figure is alarming, as UV rays can still harm your skin on cloudy or cooler days.

The survey also uncovered that 69 per cent of people apply sunscreen only on sunny days, leaving their skin health vulnerable when it’s overcast—a common occurrence in London.

This reflects a broader misconception that sunscreen is unnecessary unless it’s a scorching, sunny day.

Despite widespread awareness that the sun can damage the skin, with 91 per cent acknowledging this risk and 88 per cent linking sun exposure to ageing, many still fail to use sunscreen consistently.

Glow and behold

Another issue is the misunderstanding about UV rays. A total of 45 per cent of people do not know the difference between UVA and UVB rays.

UVA rays penetrate deep and accelerate ageing, while UVB rays cause surface damage and increase cancer risk.

Dr Hilary Jones, a GP and medical broadcaster, stresses the importance of sun protection saying: “Even though the sun provides vitamin D, it also poses risks. UV rays accelerate ageing and increase cancer risk. Consistent use of sunscreen is vital.”

The desire for a tan also drives sunscreen neglect. A total of 57 per cent of people skip sunscreen to get a better tan, not realising that UV exposure speeds up skin ageing and cancer risk.

For Londoners and those travelling abroad, making sunscreen a daily habit is essential.

How to care for your skin health

Reapply every two hours, especially if swimming or sweating.

Choose sunscreen to block both UVA and UVB rays.

Opt for SPF 50 for robust protection.

Apply daily, no matter the weather.