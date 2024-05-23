Non-invasive filler alternatives for healthier-looking skin

When wrinkles appear and gravity takes its toll on your face, you might consider invasive treatments like Botox and fillers. But with skincare tech improving, it’s worth holding off.

You could save money and find equally effective solutions without needles and potential risks. Here are some of the most popular treatments in London at the moment and where to find them.

1. BBL Laser

“The Halo BBL laser treatment is ideal for summer skincare due to its versatility and ability to address various skin concerns, such as sun damage and uneven tone. It offers tailored solutions for different skin types, stimulates collagen production, and ensures quick recovery, making it the top choice for achieving smoother, healthier skin during summer. In the end, this laser gives you luminous, dewy summer skin,” says Emma Wedgwood, founder of Emma Wedgwood Aesthetics.

Best for… skin tightening.

2. Sylfirm X

‘’Sylfirm X stands out as my choice for skin rejuvenation, backed by its unmatched versatility, precision, and FDA approval. It effectively targets diverse patient concerns such as skin laxity, melisma and rosacea. As well as its ability to safely deliver results in traditionally difficult-to-treat areas of both the face and body. Its tapered needle design, along with the dynamic needle depth control ranging from 0.3-4mm allows me to confidently treat the upper eyelids and crepey skin over large joints such as knees and elbows. Patients love it for the effective results with the minimal downtime,’’ says the award-winning surgeon, and aesthetic doctor Dr Mahsa Saleki.

Best for… smoothing skin texture

3. Fotona 4D Laser

‘’With summer around the corner, there’s no more natural and flexible treatment than the Fotona 4D Laser to have you glowing on your holidays. This groundbreaking treatment can be applied to the mouth, eyes, neck and lips, offering unparalleled results, all while fitting into a busy pre-holiday schedule. With three to four sessions spaced four to six weeks apart, Fotona 4D Laser Treatment continuously stimulates collagen, revealing a revitalised complexion with each visit.

“Its approach, consisting of four steps, includes an intra-oral component in the first treatment, allowing for higher temperatures and targeted rejuvenation around the mouth area. This lifts and tightens the skin from within, enhancing both elasticity and confidence as you step into summer, improving vascularity, pigmentation, and overall skin quality,” according to Gina Schoeman, aesthetic doctor at Creo Clinic.

Best for… improving vascularity

4. Slimyonik Air Bodystyler

‘’My go-to Treatment is polynucleotides, which are extracted from Italian trout fish. Improving overall skin health and vitality by promoting bio-revitalisation to reverse the signs of ageing. Regenerating fibroblast cells, collagen and elastin proteins to repair damaged skin cells. It’s particularly beneficial for mature-age patients to regenerate sagging and dehydrated skin and thickening of the dermal layer, leaving the skin plump and radiant’’, according to Amanda Azzopardi, founder of Amanda Azzopardi Aesthetics.

Best for… plumper skin

5. Micro-needling

‘’At the heart of exosome treatment lies its ability to stimulate cellular communication and regeneration. Exosomes act as messengers, delivering essential proteins, growth factors, and genetic material to target cells, promoting tissue repair and renewal. When applied to the skin, exosome therapy can effectively rejuvenate damaged or ageing cells, leading to a fresher, more youthful complexion. One of the key advantages of exosome treatment is its versatility.

“Whether tackling fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, or uneven skin tone, exosomes work at a cellular level to address a wide range of skincare concerns. Moreover, exosome therapy is non-invasive and minimally disruptive, making it suitable for individuals seeking natural, holistic approaches to skincare,’’ according to the team from Exosomes at Derma Aesthetics London.

Best for… diverse skin concerns

