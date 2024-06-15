Aston Martin DBX707 2024 review: The ‘supercar of SUVs’

“Wow, this is very… red.” I climb into the DBX707 and one of Aston Martin’s PR team starts talking me through what is new. I should be studiously taking notes, but all thought is derailed by my scarlet surroundings. It feels like I’ve dived into a vat of tomato ketchup, or stumbled upon the aftermath of a chainsaw massacre. It is very red.

Fittingly, the mid-life facelift for the DBX707 focuses on its interior, but the ‘Spicy Red’ leather of my test car (pictured below) is very much optional. Phew. Far more important is the new infotainment system – the Achilles’ heel of the ‘707’ since it was launched in 2022.

I was there for that launch, driving on fabulous mountain roads in Sardinia and based at a hotel featured in the Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me. Aston Martin’s then-new DBX707, I concluded, was ‘brilliantly bombastic’, yet it only merited four-and-a-half stars overall, let down by tech more dated than a Tinder addict. Is this now a five-star car?

A mid-life makeover

Before we get to the new touchscreen, let’s run through the other changes for this 2024 model year. Unlike most facelifts (automotive or otherwise), the DBX707 has emerged almost identical. Look closely and you’ll spot larger side mirrors, an integrated carbon lip on the roof spoiler and flush-fitting door handles that pop out when pressed.

There are also five new paint colours – including F1-inspired Podium Green, previously limited to the AMR23 Edition – and two new alloy wheel finishes. And that’s it. Still, when your starting point is arguably the best looking SUV on sale, why change things for their own sake?

The Aston Martin’s 707hp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which drives all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, has been left unchanged. However, it now sounds more boisterous at low revs, while there are small changes to the suspension calibration and steering response in GT mode.

Another point of note: the entry-level 550hp DBX has now been discontinued, as the flagship ‘707’ accounted for 90 percent of sales.

Inside the Aston Martin DBX707

Inside is where you really notice the difference. Unless your brain is bamboozled by all the red, that is. The dashboard has been completely redesigned, with a distinctive horizontal divider and a new centre console. Instead of pushing buttons to select drive, neutral or reverse, you now toggle a small, Porsche 992-style lever, which nestles between tactile metal roller controls.

The new 12.3-inch central touchscreen was developed in-house by Aston Martin and is larger than the 10.25-inch system in the DB12 and new Vantage. Wireless Apple CarPlay is included and Android Auto will be coming soon via an over-the-air update. You can also connect your phone to the car via a dedicated Aston Martin app.

Inside the updated Aston Martin DBX707.



Steering wheel and many parts of the dashboard are new, including the centre console, air vents and door handles.



New 12.3-inch touchscreen is larger than the (10.25-inch) setup in the DB12 and new Vantage. Bloodbath spec is optional… pic.twitter.com/eCdbRmaH2p — Tim Pitt (@timpitt100) June 11, 2024

These changes combined give the DBX707’s cabin a real lift, so it now feels worthy of the £205,000 asking price. Yes, the new infotainment can be slightly fiddly to operate, but it’s no longer a deal-breaker that might see you shopping elsewhere. Quality is also excellent and there is ample space for passengers and luggage – as you’d expect in an SUV with a similar footprint to a Range Rover.

Lastly, whatever your thoughts on ketchup couture, everything inside the DBX707 can be bespoke, with endless colour and trim options available via Aston Martin’s ‘Q’ personalisation service. The only limiting factor is your bank balance.

Muscle and flow

The roads around Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters aren’t up to Sardinian standards, but they are where much of the dynamic development for the DBX took place. If anything, it should excel here.

It does. In GT mode, the DBX707 plays the relaxed cruiser, with effortless performance and a calm ride. The wet clutch AMG gearbox shuffles gears smoothly and the high seating position gives you a commanding view of the road ahead. The big-bolstered seats are very comfortable, too.

Driving the Aston Martin DBX707 today.



Updates for 2024 include recalibrated air springs and dampers, flush-fit door handles and some fresh paint colours, including F1-inspired Podium Green.



But the headline news is the 12.3-inch touchscreen, which replaces the dated M-B tech. pic.twitter.com/UmyzS00Zxn — Tim Pitt (@timpitt100) June 11, 2024

You can’t escape its size and 2,245kg heft, but on more challenging rural roads, the Aston Martin also does a passable impression of a sports car. Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers and a 48v anti-roll system combine to keep this luxury SUV locked onto its line. It’s composed, surefooted and good fun.

Nonetheless, the V8 up front still dominates the experience. Its full 663lb ft of torque bulldozes onto the scene at 2,750rpm, with the eponymous 707 horsepower arriving at 6,000rpm. The numbers are impressive – 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds and 193mph – but this engine’s chest-beating, hedonistic character is what truly defines it. At low speeds, it rumbles like an all-American muscle car. Go faster and it sounds like a WW2 bomber strafing the Cotswolds. Glorious.

Aston Martin DBX707: Verdict

There are some less impressive numbers associated with this V8, of course, such as 19.9mpg (if you drive like a saint) and 323g/km of CO2. But all of us will be strong-armed into electric cars soon enough, so it’s a privilege to enjoy such a riotous, over-endowed engine while we can.

Crucially, while the DBX707 already possessed the road manners to match, it now has an interior that doesn’t let the side down. If you can accept the contradictions inherent in a ‘Supercar of SUVs’ (to borrow a phrase from the press release), it’s a compelling package – an Aston Martin that could be your family daily-driver, yet still delivers on the promise of that illustrious badge.

So, a five-star car now, then? Yep, five stars.

• Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research

Aston Martin DBX707

PRICE: £205,000

POWER: 707hp

0-62MPH: 3.3sec

TOP SPEED: 193mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 19.9mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 323g/km