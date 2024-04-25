Aston Martin DBX707 updated with fresh interior and new tech

The Aston Martin DBX707 has received a comprehensive range of interior upgrades for 2024. The British company’s flagship SUV already offered class-leading power and performance when launched in 2022, but its infotainment tech could hardly be described as cutting-edge.

That has all changed now, though, thanks to the addition of Aston Martin’s new in-house multimedia system, first seen in the DB12.

Aston Martin goes its own way

The original Aston Martin DBX707 featured infotainment software supplied by Mercedes-Benz. Its 10.25-inch central display was not touch-sensitive, requiring a separate trackpad on the centre console to operate it.

All this has changed for the 2024 model year, with a brand-new 10.25-inch display that features Pure Black touchscreen technology. Both single and multi-finger gesture control are supported, bringing the DBX707 into line with its super-SUV rivals.

Aston Martin has also updated the design of the dashboard, tackling the incongruous combination of a rectangular screen in an oval aperture.

Thankfully, not everything relies on using the screen. Physical switches and buttons remain for the suspension and exhaust settings, along with frequently used safety systems.

New DBX touchscreen tech

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are integrated into the new touchscreen, and the DBX707 boasts an 800w, 14-speaker audio system as standard.

A thumping 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup is available as an option, with a double amplifier helping to produce 1,600w of audio power.

Aston Martin has updated almost every part of the DBX’s interior, from a new steering wheel to redesigned door handles. New-for-2024 trim finishes include gloss smoked oak and gloss titanium mesh, along with updated ziricote wood, piano black and carbon fibre veneers.

Five new paint colours are available, with a heavy emphasis on the currently popular green hues. These include Sprint Green, Malachite Green and Aura Green, along with the Podium Green first used on the DBX707 AMR23 Edition.

Only the DBX707 remains

Beneath its bonnet, Aston Martin has left the SUV’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 and its mighty 707hp output unchanged. This means a 0-62mph time of 3.1 seconds and top speed of 193mph. The less powerful 550hp V8 engine option has now been discontinued.

Marco Mattiacci, chief brand and commercial officer at Aston Martin, said: “With its best-in-class performance and dynamics, world-class design and the highest levels of luxury, the DBX707 immediately established a new ultra-luxury SUV benchmark.

“Now upgraded with state-of-the-art technology and a completely new interior, the DBX707 moves the game on once more, further elevating the standard by which all competitors are judged.”

Production of the updated DBX707 will begin in the second quarter of 2024, with the first deliveries expected in late summer.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research