Try a new drug-free treatment for Alzheimer’s

NeuroPulse Transcranial Pulse Stimulation is a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and mild to moderate dementia.

It’s currently the only drug-free treatment clinically proven to enhance and maintain cognitive ability in Alzheimer’s patients. The treatment is comfortable and non-invasive, with just six 30-minute treatments over two weeks, which can improve mild to moderate Alzheimer’s by 10 points on the CERAD scale.

It works through the TPS passing high-frequency acoustic pulses through the patient’s head to stimulate deep cerebral regions of the brain, which stimulates neural growth factors. To perform the procedure, a machine called a Neurolith is used; it was created by Storz Medical, one of Europe’s leading medical machine manufacturers since 1987, and is sold in the UK by Venn Healthcare.

