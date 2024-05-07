Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Discover your passion for dairy: FrieslandCampina’s new Central London hub seeks ambitious professionals!

Fresh opportunities

FrieslandCampina’s UK-based operational arm is poised for a strategic relocation to a new, prestigious office space in the bustling heart of Central London, Victoria. After over thirty years at the previous UK HQ in Horsham, the move to London signifies a measured step towards creating a more modern and dynamic workspace that facilitates greater integration of teams and collaborative culture close to key customers and partners, whilst benefitting from the city’s diverse talent pool and vibrant atmosphere.

It features a custom-built bright and airy open-plan layout and dedicated themed meeting rooms that pay homage to each brand’s distinct identities. The new space offers a vibrant work environment that aims to both nurture and empower individuals, and benefits from Victoria’s unparalleled connectivity as a major transport hub, allowing for better integration of stakeholders in the UK and beyond.

Leading brands

As a leading dairy producer owned by one of the world’s largest dairy cooperatives, FrieslandCampina boasts a portfolio of renowned global brands. This includes the UK’s number one traditional flavoured milk brand, YAZOO; fastest growing mainstream, premium milk1 drink, Chocomel, now worth £10.3m2 and growing 133% YoY3; Barista, the fastest growing RTD coffee brand4, as well as new, meat-alternative brand, Tenderl’lish.

With a rich cooperative heritage spanning over 150 years, FrieslandCampina remains at the forefront of the global dairy industry; over 14,500 member farmers collectively own the company, which has branch offices in 29 different countries and sells products in over 100 countries worldwide. The UK serves as a pivotal, top five market for member value, and a recent strategic review highlights the UK as a key growth market for FrieslandCampina in Europe.

Winning culture

Embracing modern work dynamics, the office supports FrieslandCampina’s existing, agile working model, whereby employees can work remotely, ensuring flexibility across the team to suit busy personal and professional schedules. Employees can also utilise FrieslandCampina’s summer and winter wellbeing hours, time that is specifically allocated throughout the year to maximise work-life balance – even more compelling with world class theatre, restaurants and nightlife now sharing a postcode with the office.

Will Jones, Managing Director UK & Ireland at FrieslandCampina, said: “This relocation marks a pivotal moment for FrieslandCampina as we position ourselves for the next phase of growth and development in the UK and Ireland. We’ve invested significantly in our iconic brands in recent years, now it is time to match that investment in our people. Not only will the new space enhance our operational efficiency, but it also enables us to stay agile and responsive to the evolving needs of our customers – as well as delivering the elevated environs that our colleagues deserve to help them to deliver their most effective work. This is a move that will set the stage for more innovation, more collaboration, and more sustained growth.

“We believe that the inspiring and modern work environment will be a magnet for professionals who share our vision for excellence and innovation and help FrieslandCampina attract and retain top talent in the industry – we’re excited about what our future in the city may bring!”.

With a philosophy of nurturing growth, FrieslandCampina fosters a dynamic and inclusive culture, characterised by high performance, and each member operates on curiosity, compassion, and pragmatism. All employees are encouraged to seize opportunities for personal and professional development, whether that be through assuming greater responsibilities within their current roles or by pursuing a clear path for advancement, guided by inspiring leaders.Meera Gangani, Shopper Marketing Specialist (YAZOO) at FrieslandCampina, said: “There will always be challenges, but the passion and drive to overcome them are what make this role so fulfilling! The supportive team environment at FrieslandCampina UK fosters a ‘fail fast, learn quickly’ culture, allowing me to bounce back and keep pushing boundaries.” Before joining FrieslandCampina over a year and a half ago, what drew Meera to the company initially was its unique, intricate blend of global reach and local charm, as well as the opportunity to make a real, positive impact on the lives of consumers and farmers. She said “I was surprised by how closely connected everything was. Collaborating across different countries, markets, and departments, for example R&D, has now become a regular part of my role, affording me a wholly diverse and enriching work-life.”

1IRI Infoscan, Total Market, Volume Sales, Flavoured Milk, 52 w/e 25 Feb, 23

2IRI EPOS Data 52 W/e 04/11/2023

3IRI EPOS Data. Period Ending: 2 Dec

4IRI EPOS, period ending 27 Jan 24