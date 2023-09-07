City Giving Day: Central London Alliance’s Guinness World Record Title Attempt

In a city that’s known for its fast-paced business world, iconic landmarks, and vibrant culture, a remarkable event is set to take place that will not only make history but also underline the spirit of community and philanthropy that thrives within the heart of London. On the 25th and 26th of September, the Central London Alliance (CLA) is joining forces with partners like Aldgate Connect BID, EC BID, Blue Orchid Hospitality, and the City of London Corporation’s Destination City programme to attempt a Guinness World Records™ title for the Longest Marathon Playing Padel, coinciding with The Lord Mayor’s Appeal’s City Giving Day.

This ambitious endeavour will see participants engage in a gruelling 36-hour game of Padel Tennis, and while it promises to showcase exceptional sportsmanship, it aims for so much more. Let’s delve into the details of this unique event and why it’s worth marking your calendar for.

Putting the City on the Map

The Central London Alliance has set its sights on making the City of London a global destination. While the city is renowned for its financial prowess, it is also a place with a rich cultural heritage and a growing urban attractiveness. By attempting a Guinness World Records title, the CLA seeks to further enhance the city’s appeal, both as a place to work and as a vibrant leisure destination.

Building Community Engagement Community engagement is at the core of this initiative. Through Padel Tennis, the CLA aims to bring people together, fostering a sense of unity among corporates, families, residents, and visitors. It’s about creating bonds and connections that go beyond the confines of the workplace.

Promoting Health and Wellbeing

As the world is increasingly recognizing the importance of health and wellbeing, this event serves as a platform to promote an active, healthy lifestyle. It’s a reminder that business success and personal wellness go hand in hand.

Supporting Charitable Causes

One of the most commendable aspects of this Guinness World Records title attempt is its commitment to charitable causes. All funds raised during the event will go towards The Lord Mayor’s Appeal’s selected charities, including National Numeracy, MQ Mental Health Research, and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. It’s a powerful testament to the capacity of sports and community engagement to make a positive impact on society.

A Vibrant Destination for All

The Central London Alliance’s dedication to utilizing unused spaces for unique activations is transforming the city. The pop-up Padel court in The Crescent in Tower Hill, which was once an underused space, has become a bustling hub attracting thousands of visitors. It’s a prime example of how innovation and creativity can breathe new life into urban areas.

Support from Partners

The support for this endeavor is substantial. Pro Padel UK and TEN Health and Fitness are assisting the CLA in achieving this monumental feat. The Aldgate Connect and EC BIDs are thrilled to be part of an event that will undoubtedly elevate the profile of the Square Mile as a leisure destination.

A Message from the Lord Mayor

Alderman Nicholas Lyons, Lord Mayor of the City of London, acknowledges the unifying power of sports and the impact it can have on communities. He commends the challengers for their ambitious goal and wishes them the best of luck in their record-breaking attempt.

Be a Part of History in the Making

With the current record standing at 30 hours and 30 minutes, the Central London Alliance is pushing the boundaries with a 36-hour marathon game. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a philanthropist, or simply seeking a memorable experience, this event has something for everyone. Join in at The Crescent on the 25th and 26th of September, and witness history in the making.

In a world that often measures success in financial terms, this Guinness World Records attempt by the Central London Alliance reminds us of the power of community, the importance of health, and the impact of philanthropy. It’s a testament to the spirit of London, a city that continues to thrive as a global leader in business, culture, and now, world records.

For more information and to get involved, visit www.londonloveaffair.com.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a press release from the Central London Alliance and its partners. City AM is not affiliated with the Guinness World Records organization.