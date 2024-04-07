Epic scenes as London Landmarks Half Marathon takes over city

London’s most scenic half marathon returned for its biggest-ever race on Sunday, drawing in thousands of participants from all walks of life.

Over 18,500 runners took over the city in the seventh edition of the London Landmarks Half Marathon race.

The capital’s iconic event is the only central London half marathon that takes in both the City of London and Westminster and all the capital’s landmarks.

This year, runners and wheelchair users passed impressive sights across the city from The Cheesegrater to The Scapel.

First over the start line in Pall Mall were the wheelchair participants, then by visually impaired runners with guides. They were followed by waves of charity runners representing the diversity of the city.

The huge running event drew in a whole host of celebrities, Guinness world record-breaking attempts and incredible fancy dress runners including the legendary London Landmark Costumes Team.

The race is a not-for-profit organised by the pregnancy and baby charity Tommy’s. London Landmarks Half Marathon race director Lia Fyles said:

“The event has been so special on many levels. Not only have we exceeded £50m raised for charity which is just huge, but this has been our biggest race ever in terms of runners.

“The atmosphere has been amazing as everyone came together and showed how inclusive running can be. We want as many people as possible, regardless of their background or ability, to be able to experience the magic of being involved in our very special event.

“Being able to entertain and give back to the runners as they run the course ensures this is a day to remember for all of us. Congratulations to everyone who took part this year, and a massive thank you – every penny raised will make a real difference to the charities supported.”